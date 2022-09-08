Who Is Josh Allen's Girlfriend? All About Brittany Williams

Josh Allen is a rising NFL star.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback has only been in the league for a few years, but Allen has already broken several franchise records, gaining him thousands of fans along with a few friendly rivals (including Tom Brady, who engaged in a lighthearted war of words with Allen in May 2022).

Through it all, there's been one person by the quarterback's side: his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams. Allen and Williams have known each other since they were kids, and have been dating since 2017. She was there when the then-rookie was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2018, and she often shares photos while supporting Allen at his NFL games.

On Jan. 25, 2022, Williams posted a picture of the two on Instagram, writing, "Year 4 ✔️ So much to be proud of… It's amazing watching you put your head down and work every day to be the best teammate, leader, and football player you can be. Through the ups & downs of this season, you remained calm and confident and it showed every time you stepped on the field."

"I really don't know how you balance everything, but you always do it with a smile on your face and with the biggest heart," she added. "I love you ❤️ @joshallenqb."

From being childhood friends to traveling the world together, here's everything to know about Brittany Williams and her relationship with Josh Allen.

She's known Allen since they were kids

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Williams and Allen knew each other while they were growing up, and as she revealed in an Instagram caption, Williams even had a crush on the future quarterback when they were kids. Early on in their relationship, she posted a photo of her and Allen with the caption, "My 8 year old crush became my boyfriend a few years later."

Williams later recalled how her and Allen first crossed paths as kids in Fresno, California during an appearance on Kelly Stafford's The Morning After podcast. Williams attended a birthday party for Allen's brother, where a minor league baseball game happened to be taking place next to the festivities. After one of the players hit a ball near the party, Allen adorably retrieved it and brought it over to Williams.

"And I just remember being so embarrassed like, 'Oh my gosh, cooties' " Williams recalled. "And that was like our big first moment we remember about each other."

Allen "ghosted" her after a high school dance

Brittany Williams Instagram

After their birthday party encounter, Williams didn't see Allen again until they were around 16 or 17, though their moms kept in touch. After seeing a photo of Allen all grown up, Williams remarked how "cute" he turned out, which led to Williams' mom reaching out to Allen's mom.

The pair then reunited at Allen's family restaurant, and as Williams recalled on The Morning After, she decided to just "go for it" and kissed him in the parking lot. They kept in touch after that, and Williams eventually invited the "shy" athlete to a dance at her school, which led to a delay in their romance.

"He was nervous and my friends were crazy," Williams said, admitting that her pals were "mean" to Allen. After the dance, Williams and Allen didn't talk for an entire year.

"He ghosted me for a year, but at the same time, I was like 'OK I get it, things are just not in our timing right now,' I knew it wasn't meant to be," she explained, adding that despite their lack of communication, she knew their relationship wasn't completely over. The duo reconnected during their freshman year of college, when Allen texted Williams saying, "I messed up."

She was a cheerleader at Fresno State

Carmen Mandato/Getty

Williams went to college at Fresno State University, where she was a member of the cheer team and the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Allen got a second chance at attending a dance with Williams when she took him to her sorority formal in 2017.

"Thx for coming to kkg formal with me 😚," she wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the couple all dressed up.

Williams graduated college in 2018, according to an Instagram post captioned, "Go Dogs for life," where she posed with her graduation cap.

She is supportive of Allen's career

Brittany Williams Instagram

Williams has been supporting her boyfriend's football career since the very beginning. In September 2017, she shared a photo of her kissing Allen at his college football game for the University of Wyoming cowboys.

"I guess I'm a fan of #17 😉," she captioned the post, which showed her donning a yellow Wyoming Cowboys jersey with "Allen" and "17" in sparkly silver on the back.

Williams traded her Cowboys jersey for a Buffalo Bills one once Allen joined the NFL. She shared a snap of the duo holding up a Bills jersey at the NFL draft in 2018.

"Watching your dreams come true was a moment I will never forget💙❤️ Here we come Buffalo! #BillsMafia" she wrote.

Football is a Williams family tradition

Brittany Williams Instagram

Williams' dad, Chris Williams, used to play football, too. He was a linebacker on the football team at Fresno State in the early '90s, where his team became Freedom Bowl champions and two-time conference champions, according to his LinkedIn bio.

On Oct. 15, 2017, Williams revealed that her dad was named the honorary captain of her senior homecoming game in an Instagram photo.

She is a Pilates instructor and fashion influencer

Amy Sussman/Getty

Williams is a Pilates instructor and owner of the online workout platform Pilates by Britt. She regularly posts clips of her workouts on her @pilatesby.britt Instagram account, and revealed in a Story that she's been practicing Pilates since she was "around 15."

She's also a budding fashion influencer, and often shares photos of her work with brands like Revolve, Talentless and Alo.

She loves traveling

Brittany Williams Instagram

Williams seems to love traveling, often posting photos of her adventures with Allen. The couple went to Disneyland in March 2018, when Allen joked about taking a picture with a "princess," referring to Williams.

The pair later attended the Grand Prix Formula 1 race in Monaco in May 2019. "Monaco, you have my heart 😫 the most incredible trip of my life, followed by making so many incredible new friends and memories," Williams wrote next to a photo of her and Allen. "Can't wait to go back already ♥️ #joshlovespix."

In July 2022, Williams and Allen took advantage of the NFL's offseason and went horseback riding and exploring in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

They live together in Buffalo

Brittany Williams Instagram

Besides their travels, Williams and Allen spend most of their time in Buffalo, New York, where the quarterback's NFL team is based. Williams revealed on The Morning After podcast that the couple have lived together for four years, and recently moved into a new house that they built in the area.

And while Williams expressed her love for the Bills Mafia, she explained that the pair had to get a gate outside their house after fans used to swarm their previous home.

She has a dog with Allen

Brittany Williams Instagram

In addition to sharing a home, the couple also have a dog together.

Williams posted a photo of their new pup named Sky on Instagram in June 2021. "Obsessed with our Sky girl @joshallenqb 💙," she captioned it.

In April 2022, she posted new photos of a 1-year-old Sky on Instagram. "ONE YEAR of Sky 💙☺️👑," Williams captioned it. "Thank you for being the best friend, you are soooo loved baby girl!!"

Sky even has her own Instagram account (@skyallen17), with pictures and videos, including one of Allen teaching her how to shake. Williams and Allen take Sky along on their adventures to the beach and to the pool, and they even got her a number "17" Allen jersey.

They're following their own timeline when it comes to relationship milestones

During Williams' podcast appearance, she and Kelly bonded over their respective relationships with franchise quarterbacks (Kelly is married to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford).

After Kelly explained that she had to give Matthew an ultimatum when he was too focused on his NFL career to think about marriage, Williams shared that she and Allen are working on their own timeline.

"I guess what me and Josh always say, 'What's understood doesn't need to be explained,' " she said. "Everyone around us are going to say this, say that. When you're married, [it's] 'When's the baby coming?' When have your baby, [it's] 'When's the next baby coming?' So we just always say that. We have a great thing going."