Who Is Mito Pereira's Wife? All About Antonia Prida

Mito Pereira found love with Antonia Prida.

The Chilean golf pro proposed to his longtime love in January 2021, and the couple legally tied the knot in December 2021. The following January, the newlyweds celebrated their marriage with family and friends.

Since getting together, Prida has become a frequent attendee at golf tournaments and engagements, where she can be seen supporting her husband. Pereira narrowly missed out on what would have been his first-time victory at the PGA Championship in May 2022, losing his one-stroke lead with a double bogey.

Despite the loss, Prida could be seen greeting him behind the green, giving him a "wordless" hug, Golf Magazine reported. "I'm just happy with how the week turned out," he told the outlet. "I'm hoping to take this to learn for the future."

So who is the woman that has captured golf star Mito Pereira's heart? Here's everything to know about Antonia Prida.

She and Pereira started dating as teenagers

Antonia Prida Instagram

Pereira began playing golf at a young age and attended IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He eventually took a break from boarding school for two years and returned home to Chile, where he met his future wife.

"I started dating Antonia when I was away from playing, so I know she doesn't just like me because of golf," he told Golf Magazine in 2022. "It's just because I'm handsome."

While they haven't shared exactly when they first began dating, photos together on both of their Instagram profiles go back as early as 2013.

They've been in a long-distance relationship

Mito Pereira Instagram

Pereira attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, where he played one year of college golf during the 2014-15 season. In 2015, he decided to leave the university and turn pro.

The team's coach, Greg Sands, told Golf Magazine that he knew Pereira was homesick for Chile during his single year on the team because "he had a serious girlfriend back home, and he was very close to his family."

She and Pereira got married in 2021

Antonia Prida Instagram

On Jan. 5, 2021, Pereira announced his engagement to Prida by posting a selfie with his new fiancée. Prida posted a photo from the same outing the following day, showing off her ring.

The couple legally married in December 2021, followed by a larger celebration with family and friends at the Parque Lo Arcaya in Chile in January 2022. Their special day included nods to Pereira's career, including a golf cart ride and walking under an arch of golf clubs held up by guests.

She is an artist

Antonia Prida Instagram

Prida's main passion is art, which she showcases on her social media platforms.

"I am happy to be here showing you what I like to do the most; art," Prida captioned a post on her art Instagram account. "I am convinced that art is an experience that invites us to feel, beyond what we can understand logically."

She added, "My art is inspired by the immensity of nature and the feelings that the connection with it generates in us."

In another post displaying her art hanging on the wall with neutral décor around it, she described her process of reaching an "ethereal feel" after "playing with tonal values and feathered edges."

She resides in Florida with Pereira

Antonia Prida Instagram

Pereira and Prida live together in Jupiter, Florida. The southeastern town on the Florida coast is quite popular among golfers, with Golf Digest claiming Jupiter has "solidified its standing as the center of the golf universe." According to the outlet, the seaside city has an estimated five dozen "pro golfers of varying status" living there.

They hope to expand their family one day

Antonia Prida Instagram

Pereira has expressed that he eventually wants to start a family with his wife. During a May 2022 interview on the Off Course with Claude Harmon podcast, he shared "maybe [in] two years."

"Hopefully she'll travel with me these one or two years and then maybe have kids," Pereira said, adding, "It's weird to say that."