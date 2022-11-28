Who Is Lionel Messi's Wife? All About Antonela Roccuzzo

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo got married in 2017

November 28, 2022
Antonella Rocuzzo and Lionel Messi
Long distance couldn't stop Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo from falling in love.

The professional soccer star and Roccuzzo met as children and although Messi eventually moved away from Argentina to train in his sport, the two reconnected over a tragedy and eventually fell in love.

The couple welcomed two sons before tying the knot in 2017. The following year, Roccuzzo gave birth to their third son.

"My wife, Antonela, has lots of great qualities," Messi once told FC Barcelona. "I really admire how she deals with the day to day, she is always in a good mood and she approaches problems admirably. She is highly intelligent and well rounded in all aspects of life."

Here is everything to know about Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo.

She met Messi as a child

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo
The pair met in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, as children. When Messi was a teenager, he moved to Spain to pursue a soccer career.

She and Lionel reconnected after a tragedy

In 2005, Roccuzzo's best friend, Ursula Notz, died in a car accident. After Messi discovered the news, he flew back to Argentina from Spain to comfort his future bride, according to Argentina's Para Ti.

In 2019, Roccuzzo paid tribute to her late friend in a series of Instagram Stories to raise awareness about traffic accidents in Rosario.

"Absences are felt in everyday life, on birthdays, on anniversaries, at parties. Absences are disturbing," she wrote in Spanish. "When we understand that we will no longer listen to that voice that accompanied us, absences transform, being able to turn pain into action, but knowing that we will never be the same as before. Absences guide us. Absences hurt, but they also relaunch us."

She attended university in Argentina

Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo
According to Vanity Fair España, Roccuzzo went to university in Argentina. She obtained a bachelor's degree in humanities and social sciences from the National University of Rosario and began postgraduate studies in dentistry. However, she reportedly decided to drop out to move closer to Messi.

She and Messi wed in 2017

The footballer and model's nuptials were dubbed the "wedding of the century." Messi's teammates were in attendance, along with Shakira and her then-partner Gerard Piqué. The wedding was held on June 30, 2017, at a casino in the couple's hometown.

She is a businesswoman and model

Antonela Roccuzzo
In November 2016, Roccuzzo announced that she signed a modeling contract with designer Ricky Sarkany. In 2017, Roccuzzo and her friend Sofia Balbi, the wife of soccer player Luis Suárez, opened Barcelona's boutique for the Argentinean footwear brand Sarkany, according to Marca.

She has also worked with several fitness brands and companies including Adidas and Stella McCartney.

She has a massive Instagram following

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo
Although she does not have Twitter or Facebook accounts, Roccuzzo has over 20 million followers on Instagram. She regularly posts photos of her family as well as promotes her modeling career, fitness fashion lines and shoe store.

She shares three kids with Messi

Antonela Roccuzzo with her kids
In 2012, the couple welcomed their first son, Thiago. Their second son, Mateo, was born in 2015, and their third son, Ciro, was born in 2018.

"You grow and you learn," Messi told FC Barcelona about being a father. "You gather experience in all aspects of life, on and off the field. But, as a human being, having three children changed my perspective on life, my way of thinking and it also helped me grow."

He added, "Even though there are few moments of respite at home with three kids, we try to enjoy every second with them, whether it is watching the TV, playing or whatever. We like to stay at home and enjoy these moments."

