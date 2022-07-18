Who Is Jordan Spieth's Wife? All About Annie Verret

Jordan Spieth of the United States and girlfriend Annie Verret pose with the Stonehaven trophy after winning the 2016 Australian Open during day four of the 2016 Australian golf Open at Royal Sydney Golf Club on November 20, 2016 in Sydney, Australia

Jordan Spieth has a major support system both on and off the green — his wife, Annie Verret.

The pair have been together since high school, though they keep their relationship mostly out of the spotlight and have only shared a few major moments with fans.

The golf pro proposed to his longtime love in December 2017, and while he didn't share the news himself, Golf Digest posted a photo on Instagram that showed Spieth smiling while Verret held her hand in front of her face to show off her new engagement ring.

The couple then kept their November 2018 wedding so quiet that the only photos seen on social media were a lone shot from Spieth's curling bachelor party, analyzed by Golf Digest, and a handful of photos of the athlete's golf buddies at the nuptials — sans the happy couple.

Spieth and Verret did share one important life announcement with fans, however. In November 2021, the golf pro revealed that the pair had welcomed their first child, son Sammy, on Instagram.

Spieth has been open about how important family and faith are to him, discussing both during a 2017 press conference.

"My faith and then my family, and then after that, you know, this is what I love to do," Spieth said. "[Golf is] not No. 1 in my life. And I'll have a family of my own someday and that will be — golf will be fourth. So as of now, you know, my relationships I have with my best friends and my family and my girlfriend are second and golf's third."

Verret has been very supportive of the golfer's career, even giving Spieth needed space during the 1,351-day drought between his wins at the 2017 Open Championship and the 2021 Valero Texas Open. At the latter, Spieth told reporters that during his slump, he had explained to Verret that he was going to put "some long hours in" to focus on his game.

"She's just been that person that said, 'Whatever you need to do, I'm here to support you, let me know how I can help, let me know when too much is too much, let me know when it's not enough.' She's been really unbelievable," he explained.

So who is Jordan Spieth's wife? Here's everything to know about Annie Verret and her relationship with the golf champ.

She and Spieth are high school sweethearts

Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret Credit: Jordan Spieth Instagram

Verret and Spieth have been together since high school. Spieth attended Jesuit College Preparatory School in Dallas, and Verret graduated from nearby Ursuline Academy.

They attended separate colleges but both were in the Lone Star state. Spieth played golf at the University of Texas at Austin, while Verret got her business degree from Texas Tech University's Rawls College of Business in Lubbock. Post-college, the couple returned to Dallas, where they still live.

She is a mom of one

Jordan Spieth poses with the trophy with wife Annie Verret and son Sammy Spieth at Harbor Town Golf Links on April 17, 2022 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Verret gave birth to her and Spieth's first child, a son named Sammy, in November 2021. The golf pro announced their son's arrival on social media, posting to both Twitter and Instagram.

"Sammy Spieth born 11/14," the athlete wrote alongside a photo of his newborn's tiny hand clutching his finger. "Mama and baby doing great! Feeling blessed!"

Verret is also a dog mom — she and Spieth share a pup named Silo. The dog is a black lab, named for the Silo Ridge Field Club in Amenia, New York. The couple has yet to share any images of Silo on social media, however. As Spieth told Dallas Morning News' Brad Townsend, "She's not going to be an Instagram dog."

She was an event coordinator

Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret Credit: Jordan Spieth Instagram

According to LinkedIn, Verret was previously the Director of Development at the Birthday Party Project in Dallas. The program's mission is "to bring joy to homeless children through the magic of birthdays." Before that, she was an intern and event coordinator with First Tee Greater Dallas, which seeks to empower kids and teens through golf, and an intern with the American Heart Association.

She runs a nonprofit with Spieth

Jordan Spieth kissing girlfriend Annie Verret during Saturday Foursome matches at Jack Nicklaus GC Korea. Incheon City, South Korea 10/10/2015 Credit: Kohjiro Kinno /Sports Illustrated via Getty

The couple have their own nonprofit, the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation. Inspired by Spieth's sister, Ellie, who was born with a genetic disorder, the foundation provides awareness and support to four pillars: special needs, junior golf, military families and pediatric cancer. The organization has allowed the duo to take part in a series of initiatives, many of which focus on the military, including teaming up with the Boot Campaign for Veteran's Day 2019 and Operation Shower in 2022.

She is a regular on the PGA circuit

Jordan Spieth, Annie Verret, Sammy Spieth Credit: Jordan Spieth Instagram

Verret may not be a golf pro like her husband, but she's consistently by his side, supporting him at his major tournaments. She's even tried her hand at caddying, gearing up for the 2019 Masters Par 3 contest.

Spieth previously praised Verret as his "rock" after ending his long victory drought in 2021.

"This is my first win since we've been married so it's been progressing this way since maybe December," he said during a press conference at the time. "Before that, there were a lot of tough times. When you're struggling at work, you try not to bring it home and that kind of stuff. I'm very grateful for the people I have around me."

Verret and Spieth's son seems to be taking to the game, too. In April 2022, the golfer shared an adorable snap of his wife and son decked out in "Spieth" gear, joking that Sammy was making his "caddie debut." Two months later, Spieth posted a cute snap of Sammy checking out a set of golf clubs, tucked into a golf bag with his name on it.

She never comments on her husband's golf — except when it really matters

Jordan Spieth of the United States and Annie Verret celebrate the United States Team winning the 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Course on October 2, 2016 in Chaska, MN Credit: Montana Pritchard/PGA of America Getty

In April 2022, Spieth credited Verret with helping him win the RBC Heritage. After his victory, Spieth told reporters that while Verret "never comments" on his golf, she did give him one rare piece of advice ahead of the tournament.

"[She said], 'You need to take 5 seconds if you miss a putt before you hit your tap-in,' " he explained, noting that he recalled his wife's words throughout the day.