Who Is Saquon Barkley's Girlfriend? All About Anna Congdon

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has been dating his longtime girlfriend Anna Congdon since 2017.

Barkley and Congdon met in college, and in a little over a year, they went from each other's fraternity formal dates to co-parents and serious partners. They welcomed their first child together, daughter Jada, in April 2018.

Jada was born just two days before Barkley was drafted into the NFL by the New York Giants on April 26, 2018. The running back was the second overall pick at the NFL draft that year.

In September 2022, Barkley and Congdon welcomed their second child together, a son they named Saquon Jr.

From meeting at Penn State to parenting two children, here's everything to know about Saquon Barkley's girlfriend Anna Congdon and their relationship.

She is from Forest City, Pennsylvania

Anna Congdon Instagram

Congdon is from Forest City, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Forest City Regional High School. While a student there, she was the captain of the girls' basketball team. In a February 2016 Forest City Girls Basketball Facebook post, Congdon is pictured grinning and holding a "2015-2016 District II Champions 'A' Girls Basketball" plaque. A separate post on the team's Facebook account reads, "Team captain Anna Congdon lifts the championships plaque in front of the huge Forest City crowd at Mohegan Sun Arena!"

Following her high school graduation in June 2016, Congdon shared a photo of herself in a cap and gown, posing with her mother. "There is nothing I will miss more at college than sharing genuine smiles with this one🌹," Congdon wrote in her Instagram caption.

She met Barkley at Pennsylvania State University

Anna Congdon Instagram

Congdon and Barkley met in college before Barkley became an NFL star. Congdon started school at Penn State in September 2016 and joked on Instagram, "penn state university… where the girls are always hot and the beer is ice cold." At the time, Barkley was playing for Penn State's football team.

The couple attended a Pi Kappa Phi fraternity formal together in December 2016. "He's alright on the field but you should see him on the dance floor," Congdon said on Instagram caption alongside a photo from the event. By February 2017, they were in an Instagram official relationship, and she wished a happy twentieth birthday to her "two-six" with a sweet photo.

She is a mom of two

Anna Congdon Instagram

The couple share a daughter, Jada Clare Barkley, and a son, Saquon Barkley Jr.

"💗 Jada Clare 💗 8 lbs 4 oz and 20.5 inches long - the love I have for her is something extraordinarily indescribable," Congdon wrote on Instagram announcing the birth of her daughter.

Jada Clare is a big fan of her dad's, and she had an encouraging message for him in a video posted by the Giants' Twitter account in September 2021. "Hi, Daddy! Good luck, Daddy! Be really safe. Run super fast like this," she says in the video. "Run faster! Touchdown! Be safe, Daddy. Do your best! I love you."

Barkley opened up about his daughter shortly after her birth, saying, "I'm just honored and blessed that I have a daughter in Jada and be able to enter fatherhood and always gotta try to set the standard for her because her image of a man is gonna be off of me."

In September 2022, Congdon and Barkley welcomed their second child together and first son. The football player called Saquon Jr. a "beautiful baby." He added, "He lights up the room. Amazing smile. Jada is being an amazing big sister. Anna, obviously an amazing mom. We've got a beautiful little family."

She has a large social media following

Anna Congdon Instagram

Congdon has nearly 89,000 Instagram followers and over 5,000 Twitter followers. Over the years, she's used Instagram to share both serious and fun photos of herself, her loved ones, her college life and her first pregnancy journey. In September 2019, she attended the Savage x Fenty fashion show in New York former Victoria's Secret Angel Chanel Iman.

These days, Congdon is more active on Twitter, and she frequently supports Barkley on the platform.

She encouraged Barkley to finish his degree

Anna Congdon Instagram

Barkley left Penn State early when he entered the 2018 NFL draft, and he ended up completing his degree in May 2022. "Everyone pushed me," he said. "My parents pushed me to accomplish it, Anna pushed me to accomplish it … and I was happy to get it done."

The running back wanted to graduate not only for himself but also for his family. "I also thought it would be good to get my degree to set an example for my siblings and my family," he explained. "I want my kids to be goal setters and whatever they want to accomplish, they can do it if they put their mind to it. I would love for them to one day say, 'I want to accomplish this and actually see it come to fruition.' "

She is Barkley's number-one supporter

James Devaney/Getty

Congdon publicly cheers on Barkley and amplifies his messages on social media. In January 2023, she tweeted, "I support Saquon #WPMOYChallenge Barkley" to vote for him and help him win the Walter Payton Man of the Year competition; the player who wins the NFL charity challenge receives $25,000 toward a charity of their choice.

Earlier on in Barkley's career, she shared a photo of her and her daughter smiling at one of his games. She also retweeted Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s congratulatory tweet to Barkley, "Btw 26 in the big blue jersey WILLL be the number one sellin Jersey in America next year. Takin all bets!!!? @saquon can't wait Lil brudda."