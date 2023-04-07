Who Is Bubba Watson's Wife? All About Angie Watson

Bubba Watson and his wife Angie have been together for over two decades and their love is stronger than ever.

The couple have come a long way since they first met as student-athletes at the University of Georgia in the early 2000s. At the time, Bubba was playing for the school's golf team while Angie hoped to turn her collegiate basketball career into WNBA dreams. It took Bubba over a year to gather the courage to ask Angie on a date — and by that time, she had already graduated and was playing with the Charlotte Sting.

"I met my wife, Angie — the best thing that ever happened to me on or off a golf course. Till then I'd never really been in love with anything other than a golf club," Bubba wrote in an article for Guideposts. "Angie taught me what it was like to love another human being with all your heart. She also taught me what it meant to love the Lord."

On their first date, Bubba and Angie played a round of golf, and from the very beginning, they knew their relationship would be serious. By date number two, Angie had opened up about her infertility struggle and Bubba had proposed the couple adopt in the future. In 2004, the couple were married and shortly after, they began the process of expanding their family through adoption.

Although it was an emotional and difficult journey, the pair finally welcomed their son Caleb in 2012 — just weeks before Bubba won the Masters. They completed their family with the adoption of their daughter Dakota two years later.

So who is Bubba Watson's wife? Here's everything to know about Angie Watson.

Angie grew up in Toronto, Canada

Erik S Lesser/EPA/Shutterstock

Angie was born on June 11, 1977. She spent her adolescence in Toronto, Canada, where she discovered her interest in basketball. As a teenager, she attended Sir Oliver Mowat Collegiate Institute and served as a five-year starter on the basketball team. She helped the team make it all the way to the 1992 Scarborough Championship and later, the 1993 Toronto Metro Championship.

She attended the University of Georgia, where she continued her basketball career

Bubba Watson Instagram

In 1997, Angie was recruited by the University of Georgia, where she became the Lady Dogs' first-ever signee from Canada. As an undergrad student, she played center and forward on the court, taking the team all the way to the 1999 NCAA Final Four and the 2000 SEC Championship. Looking back, Angie admits her collegiate basketball experience was challenging, but helped prepare her for the future.

"I think Coach Landers' style of coaching was geared for developing players for future careers, either in basketball or otherwise," she shared. "When I played at Georgia, I never understood why he was so demanding all the time; however, after being coached by him, I now know I could take anything thrown at me down the road."

She played professional basketball in the WNBA

Chris Condon/Getty

After Angie graduated from college, she had her sights set on the WNBA, but an ankle injury prevented her from making it to the league. Instead, she began playing professionally in Italy. Although she says learning a new language and living alone was tough at times, she "did a lot of maturing there" and thought it was a great experience.

In 2001, Anglie returned to the U.S., where she achieved her dream of playing in the WNBA. She was signed with the Charlotte Sting and played for one season. Unfortunately, she was injured for much of her time with the team and ultimately stepped back from the WNBA when the season was over. She went on to play internationally again until 2003 and later signed a free-agent contract with the Cleveland Rockers but didn't make the final roster.

"I am proud that I have been able to accept my short-lived WNBA career and move forward," she said in a University of Georgia profile. "I believe I would still be playing in the pros had it not been for my injuries, so I am just thankful I have overcome and been able to accept my place in life right now."

She met Bubba while they were both attending the University of Georgia

Bubba Watson Instagram

While Angie was attending UGA, Bubba was also at the school playing for the university's golf team. When the pair first crossed paths, they didn't make an immediate romantic connection as Bubba says he didn't have the courage to make the first move. Instead, Angie went on to graduate, and Bubba admired her from afar for more than a year.

In 2001, while Angie was playing with the Charlotte Sting, she returned to campus to rehab a knee injury. She ended up bumping into Bubba while playing a pickup game of basketball with old teammates. A few weeks later, the pair met again while they were both playing golf. This time, Bubba made a move, and they set a date to play a round together.

"Our first date was a round of golf, but apparently in the world of professional golf, playing golf is not a date. But I think spending four hours on a golf course with somebody you just met and you're attracted to is a date in my book," Angie later told the Athens Banner-Herald.

Bubba and Angie got married in September 2004

Andrew Redington/Getty

On Sept. 5, 2004, Bubba and Angie officially tied the knot in a touching ceremony. The pro golfer later said he was so emotional that he almost "couldn't get the 'I do.' "

Since then, the couple have commemorated their anniversary in sweet ways together. In honor of 10 years of marriage, Bubba got Angie's name tattooed on his ring finger. Then, on their 17th anniversary, the pair posed in front of the 17th hole at The Solheim Cup, where Bubba was competing.

"Here's a view of 17… 17 years of marriage that is! Very lucky to share great experiences like this with my incredible wife. Love you, Angie!! Thanks for being the best wife, mom and friend I could ever have," Bubba wrote on Instagram.

They share two kids

Bubba Watson Instagram

From the beginning of their relationship, Angie knew she would be unable to carry children. As she explained to the Athens Banner-Herald, she told Bubba on their first or second date because she knew they were at an age where their relationship could be serious.

"We were at that point in our lives when you start dating you don't date just to date," Angie shared. "We had those conversations about what we thought our futures entailed so I shared that with him."

In response to Angie's admission, Bubba responded, "That's fine. If God tells us he wants us to adopt, we'll adopt."

Several years into their marriage, the couple did decide to begin the adoption process, which proved to be an emotional journey.

"We didn't get our yes … until the fourth time. There were three birth moms that didn't choose us," Angie told Fox News. "You start asking yourself questions during that time whether or not if it's even the Lord's plan for us to be parents or if I'm even fit to be a mom and why do these birth moms not think that I would be the right mom for their children."

After getting turned down several times, in 2012, Bubba and Angie were finally approved to become parents to a month-old boy they named Caleb. Then, two years later, they were also able to adopt their daughter Dakota. Looking back, the couple now say "God's timing was perfect," and want to encourage other families to consider adoption.

"Looking back at it, we know that God had these two perfect children picked out for our family and it all worked out. But seeing that, at the end of what you're going through, is sometimes hard to see," Angie explained. "It's the toughest thing we went through as a couple but it's been the greatest thing we've ever been through."

Angie previously served as CEO of Bubba's business ventures

Andrew Redington/Getty

For years, Angie was in charge of the business and marketing ends of Bubba's golf career. Over time, the responsibilities became too great for one person to handle, and the couple ultimately decided to hire a management company.

"It became very stressful and too overwhelming," she said in 2009 UGA profile. "Bubba and I have hired a large management company to take on the role."

She is head coach of a basketball team at a high school in Florida

Bubba Watson Instagram

In 2021, Angie signed on to become the head women's basketball coach at East Hill Christian School in Pensacola, Florida. It marked her return to coaching after briefly serving as an assistant coach at Shorter University in 2003. Now as a high school coach, Angie says she's excited about the opportunity to rebuild the program.

"I do not take the title of coach lightly. I never set out to become a leader that measures our success by our number of wins and loses. Winning and losing is a byproduct of what we do day in and day out in the classroom, in the community, in the locker room and on the basketball court. My goal for a team is to push them harder then they believe they ever thought they could push. When we push that hard, results in life are insurmountable," Angie shared on East Hill Christian's website.

She supported Bubba through his struggles with anxiety

Erik S Lesser/EPA/Shutterstock

Through the years, Bubba has struggled with severe anxiety, but Angie has stood by his side every step of the way.

In his book Up & Down, Bubba detailed how he hit "rock bottom" in 2017 after what he said was "years and years of buildup." Over the course of his career, negative comments in the press and on social media had really affected his mental health. Opening up to Angie, however, helped him realize how holding onto anxiety and stress was impacting his physical health.

While he had been considering walking away from golf, Angie encouraged him to return to the game he loved.

"I was planning to take four months off to decide what to do next," Bubba explained during an interview with Megyn Kelly. "But Angie basically told me to stop whining and man up. She's a lot tougher than I am. I get a paper cut and I'm out for a week or so. But she wasn't going to let me sit around looking for pity. She told me I was focusing on the wrong things. She knew I'd rather be playing golf than being stuck behind a desk or a counter. And once I got healthy again, I took her advice!"