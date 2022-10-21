Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Talk about an athletic duo!

Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams.

After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly after the Coles moved to New York, Amy announced her pregnancy in January 2020. The pair welcomed their son, Caden Gerrit Cole, on June 30, 2020.

Life has been busy for the family of three in the years since, and 2022 is shaping up to be a particularly memorable one for the Coles. The pair are currently expecting their second child while the Yankees pitcher pursues the American League Championship against his former team, the Houston Astros.

So who is the wife of the New York Yankees' ace? Here's everything you need to know about Amy Cole and her relationship with Gerrit Cole.

She met Cole in college

Amy and Gerrit were college sweethearts, having first met when they were both athletes at UCLA.

"I remember thinking she was the prettiest girl I had ever met and I wanted to get to know her," Gerrit later told Inside Weddings.

The pair started off as friends while sharing the weight room during early morning workouts. Gerrit asked Amy out, but it would be more than a year before she said yes to a date. A romantic gesture from the future MLB pitcher eventually changed her mind.

"I was moving into my new apartment, and Gerrit drove an hour and a half after a wedding just to help me move. My mom was there with me, and he showed up with a bouquet of flowers for her birthday," Amy told Inside Weddings. "That's the day I decided to take him up on that first-date offer from the year prior."

They made for quite the athletic couple on campus. Amy was a member of the softball team and was on the roster when the Bruins won the 2010 Women's College World Series. Meanwhile, Gerrit was a rising star on the baseball team and would go on to become the first UCLA player to be chosen first overall in the MLB draft.

After graduation, Amy headed to Los Angeles while Gerrit moved to the East Coast to play for the Pittsburgh Pirates. It only took a short period of being long-distance for Gerrit to make an important realization: "Life was a lot better when she was around, and I knew she was the one I wanted to spend my life with," he said.

She comes from a baseball family

Athleticism runs in the Crawford family. Like Amy, her younger sister Jenna Crawford was a softball player for the Bruins. In 2016, Amy even shared the field with Jenna during a Bruins alumni game. "Never thought I'd get a chance to play against @jennacrawford who is 9 years younger than me!," she captioned a sweet snap of the sister duo on the field.

And Gerrit isn't the only Major League Baseball player Amy roots for — her older brother Brandon Crawford has a prolific baseball career of his own, having been a shortstop for the San Francisco Giants since 2011. Like his two sisters and brother-in-law, Brandon is also a fellow Bruins alum. Before being drafted by the Giants in 2008, he played baseball for the UCLA Bruins from 2006 to 2008, where he helped lead the team to three consecutive NCAA Regionals.

Amy is a retired athlete but continues to support her husband and her siblings in their endeavors. She even set aside her Yankees fandom for the night to cheer on Brandon while decked out in Giants gear in April 2022.

She and Gerrit got married in November 2016

Since baseball is a huge part of both Amy and Gerrit's lives, it's no surprise that the sport played a role in their engagement. In 2015, Amy's brother Brandon and Gerrit were both selected to play in the ​​All-Star Game, meaning they would get to play together for the first time.

After the game, Amy and Gerrit headed to a resort to make the most of his time off, where Gerrit surprised her by getting down on one knee and proposing. "It was our week to celebrate his huge accomplishment, yet he still managed to make it about me," Amy told Inside Weddings. "That pretty much sums up Gerrit."

The couple exchanged vows on Nov. 12, 2016, at The Ritz-Carlton in Santa Barbara, California, surrounded by close family and friends.

"We wanted our wedding to be personal and intimate," Amy said of their nuptials.

"I remember watching friends and family members from all different paths of our lives enjoying one another, laughing, singing, and tearing up the dance floor," she recalled. "I'll never forget how special that was to take in."

She's a mom of one — with another on the way!

Three years into their marriage, Gerrit officially signed with the New York Yankees. As the couple got ready to dive into their next chapter, they had more exciting news to celebrate: Amy was pregnant with their first child!

On June 30, 2020, Amy and Gerrit welcomed their first son, Caden Gerrit Cole. "He's a good mix of his dad and his mom. He's absolutely adorable. He's got big blue eyes and gosh, I just can't stop staring at him," Gerrit told reporters shortly after Caden was born.

Caden has since accompanied his parents to a few red carpet appearances over the years and regularly cheers on his dad at Yankee games with Amy. On Sept. 6, 2022, he joined Amy and Gerrit at the Yankee Family Day, where Amy revealed they will soon be adding a new member to their roster. "Our littlest Cole is sliding into our home soon! Due at the ball drop 🎊," Amy captioned a photo of her, Gerrit and Caden posing on the pitcher's mound while she cradles her baby bump.

The expecting mother supported her husband at Game 4 of the ALDS, where she participated in "pre-game shots" in the stands — though her cup was filled with ginger ale.

She's a foodie

Aside from being a mom and a baseball wife, Amy has a passion for cooking, which she's documented on her Instagram account and food blog, A Coleonary Experience. While she hasn't posted since 2020, Amy regularly shared simple recipes and meals from both her own kitchen and her travels.

Gerrit even lent a hand to help Amy grill up a feast during one football Sunday in 2019. In another post dedicated to her grandfather, Amy wrote that she and Gerrit "share the same affinity for hosting."

She and Gerrit are philanthropists

Amy and Gerrit are dedicated to using their platform for good. In 2020, they established the Gerrit and Amy Cole Foundation, which has a mission to "improve the standard of living for children across the country." The organization focuses on causes like pediatric cancer research, childhood hunger and education.

That same year, Gerrit told The New York Post that he and Amy made a "significant" donation through the foundation to support COVID-19 relief efforts during the pandemic.

"Being close, being within arms-length of this with everybody in the tri-state area so heavily affected we wanted to jump in and help as much as we could," Gerrit said.