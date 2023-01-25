Who Is Rickie Fowler's Wife? All About Allison Stokke

Rickie Fowler has been married to his wife, Allison Stokke, since 2019.

The pair began dating 2017 and Fowler proposed the following year. In 2021, the couple welcomed their first baby together, a daughter named Maya.

Like Fowler, Stokke is a professional athlete: She broke American records as a pole vaulter and now also works as a fitness model. But despite their public careers, both Fowler and Stokke tend to keep their personal lives private. However, the pole vaulter is still very supportive of her PGA husband on social media.

"I'm kinda really incredibly head over heels for you," she captioned a post of her kissing his cheek on Valentine's Day in 2018.

Who is Rickie Fowler's wife? Here's everything to know about the athlete and mom, Allison Stokke.

She grew up in California

Allison Stoke Instagram

Stokke grew up in Newport Beach, California. A former gymnast, she attended Newport Harbor High School and began pole vaulting as a freshman. During her senior year, Stokke was ranked second in California and the nation for pole vaulting.

Fowler is also from California: He was raised in Murrieta, which is east of Newport Beach.

"Just a couple of Southern California kids always looking for the beach 🌊," Stokke captioned a photo of her and Fowler while they were dating.

In 2018, she posted photos from her family and Fowler's holiday celebrations. "California Christmas 2018❤️🙌🏼," she captioned the post.

She attended the University of California, Berkeley

While in high school, Stokke was recruited by colleges such as Harvard, Stanford and UCLA, but ultimately committed to UC Berkeley. She competed on Berkeley's track and field team as a pole vaulter and in 2008, she broke a freshman record at the school. During her junior year, Stokke placed eighth at the Pac-10 championships.

In 2017, Stokke returned to campus with Fowler for homecoming. "Our tour continued to Cal for @allisonstokke's homecoming … thank you for showing me your stomping grounds!! I met some amazing people and look forward to getting back soon!" the golfer wrote on Instagram.

She's a professional athlete and sports model

Following her successful collegiate pole vaulting career, Stokke continued to pole vault for fitness brands including GoPro, Nike and Athleta.

In 2012, Stokke tried to qualify for the London Olympics, however, she didn't complete the qualifying jump.

She went viral in 2007

Kirby Lee/WireImage

In 2007, photos of then-teenage Stokke pole vaulting went viral. The images were shared across sports blogs with predominantly male audiences, and many of the comments were sexualizing her. The uproar drew media attention from major outlets like the New York Times and the Washington Post.

Stokke told the Los Angeles Times the unwanted attention felt "a little creepy," even as she tried to ignore the vulgar comments.

"Even if none of it is illegal, it just all feels really demeaning," she explained to the Washington Post. "I worked so hard for pole vaulting and all this other stuff, and it's almost like that doesn't matter. Nobody sees that. Nobody really sees me."

She and Fowler began dating in 2017

Allison Stoke Instagram

Fowler and Stokke were first linked in 2017, when Fowler posted a photo with Stokke at the Circuit of the Americas race track in Texas and wrote, "I won!"

For her part, Stokke posted a photo from the same event with the caption, "We tied?"

She married Fowler in 2019

The professional golfer proposed to Stokke on the beach in 2018. "Yes!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! And happy national best friend day to my best best best friend😉! I love you!!!" she wrote on Instagram, announcing their engagement.

Fowler and Stokke married on Oct. 5, 2019, during a beach wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. "It just keeps getting better!" Stokke captioned photos of the two exchanging vows.

She's a mom

Allison Stoke Instagram

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Maya Fowler, on Nov. 18, 2021. The new parents shared the same photo holding their newborn daughter by the ocean.

"As you can see Allison & I are beyond thankful … a whole new meaning to life!!" Fowler wrote on Instagram.

"🤍Maya Fowler … couldn't be more thankful!! Happy Thanksgiving," she wrote.

She supports Fowler's career

Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Stokke often travels to support Fowler wherever he is competing. "Epic week in an awesome country. Proud of my man and proud of this team!" she wrote on Instagram after the 2019 President's Cup in Australia.

She also watched Fowler play at the 2018 Masters tournament in Augusta, Georgia. Stokke even caddied for Fowler during the Par 3 Contest ahead of the tournament.

"What. A. Week. So proud to stand alongside this man!" she captioned a post.