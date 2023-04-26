Who Is Derrick Rose's Fiancée? All About Alaina Anderson

Derrick Rose's basketball career may have taken him all over the map, but his fiancée Alaina Anderson has remained a constant by his side no matter where he goes.

The NBA star and Anderson have been linked since 2016, and are parents to two children together: daughter Layla Malibu and son London Marley. Rose is also the father to son Derrick Rose Jr. (aka PJ), whom he shares with an ex.

In October 2021, the New York Knicks player popped the question to Anderson on the court of Madison Square Garden.

"I will always love you becuz you go above and beyond," he wrote on Instagram after proposing. "We built a beautiful family and a unbreakable bond. Thank you Queen."

"Hey God … it's me again 😭❤️‍🔥🌹4lifers! @drose," Anderson captioned one of her own posts from the engagement on Instagram, showing off her massive diamond ring.

So, who is Derrick Rose's fiancée? Here's everything to know about Alaina Anderson and her relationship with the NBA star.

She has been dating Rose since 2016

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Anderson and Rose have not specified when their relationship began, but she shared the first post of him on Instagram in October 2016, shortly before he began playing for the New York Knicks. In the boomerang video, the basketball pro can be seen dancing on the pier in Malibu, California.

Since the couple have been linked, Rose has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons before returning to the Knicks in 2021.

They have two kids together

Alaina Anderson Instagram

On March 4, 2018, the pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Layla Malibu Rose. Their son, London Marley, arrived a year later on May 26, 2019.

Anderson and Rose celebrated their daughter's 5th birthday in March 2023 with a pool-themed party at the American Dream water park in New Jersey, which was closed down for private festivities. In a video shared to Anderson's Instagram, the birthday girl could be seen celebrating with friends and her parents and blowing out the candles on an elaborate cake.

Rose is also father to son PJ, whom he shares with ex Mieka Reese. In addition to being a burgeoning basketball star like his dad, the young boy has also taken up modeling.

"PJ has a love for modeling along with a huge and spunky personality," Reese told PEOPLE in 2016 of her son. "When in front of the camera, he is poised and focused. It's crazy because it isn't his mom pushing PJ, it's PJ pushing himself to model."

PJ also spends plenty of time with his future stepmom Anderson. In honor of his 10th birthday in October 2022, Anderson posted a series of photos of PJ posing with his siblings Layla and London.

She got engaged to Rose in 2021

Alaina Anderson Instagram

On Oct. 12, 2021, the New York Knicks player proposed to Anderson over a romantic dinner at Madison Square Garden. Rose shared the news on Instagram with photos of her ring and their private dinner setup on the Knicks court, along with a message to "my ace."

"I didn't know how you were going to perceive me. But this entire time I was hoping that you would believe me. Believe the words that I will have your back and love u forever," Rose wrote of his new fiancée on Instagram.

"When I FIRST saw you I told Ryan that we were gon be together. It took both of us a while to let down our guards. That's only becuz both of our hearts were scarred. We are two peas in a pod becuz we are truly MISUNDERSTOOD," he said.

Anderson also shared several posts from the evening, noting she was under the impression they were "going to a Knicks team party last night," but it "turns out it was my party!!!!"

She is a regular at Rose's basketball games

Alaina Anderson Instagram

Anderson is a frequent attendee of Rose's games, and even brings the couple's kids as well. She documents her game day fashion on Instagram, sometimes matching with Layla and London.

When the 2021-2022 basketball season came to a close in April 2022, she shared a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring herself, Rose and their two children. "That's a wrap.. see y'all next season!" she captioned the post.

She has an activewear brand

Alaina Anderson Instagram

Anderson launched her activewear company, Keep It Cute Fitness, in the summer of 2019. KIC's matching fitness sets typically include a bra, top or sweatshirt and leggings, but the brand also carries select individual leggings, sets of bras and shorts and more.

In addition to clothing, the brand also carries resistance bands, core sliders, weighted ankle straps and waist trainers.

They are private about their relationship

Alaina Anderson Instagram

Anderson actively shares many aspects of her life on Instagram with her more than 370,000 followers, but she doesn't reveal much about her relationship with Rose.

However, she does share occasional glimpses into their romance, most recently sharing a sweet photo of the couple during their travels. She captioned the shot simply: "The Roses 🌹."