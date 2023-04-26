Who Is Derrick Rose's Fiancée? All About Alaina Anderson

NBA star Derrick Rose and his fiancée Alaina Anderson have been engaged since October 2021

By
Published on April 26, 2023 10:51 AM
Derek Rose and Alaina Anderson
Photo: Alaina Anderson Instagram

Derrick Rose's basketball career may have taken him all over the map, but his fiancée Alaina Anderson has remained a constant by his side no matter where he goes.

The NBA star and Anderson have been linked since 2016, and are parents to two children together: daughter Layla Malibu and son London Marley. Rose is also the father to son Derrick Rose Jr. (aka PJ), whom he shares with an ex.

In October 2021, the New York Knicks player popped the question to Anderson on the court of Madison Square Garden.

"I will always love you becuz you go above and beyond," he wrote on Instagram after proposing. "We built a beautiful family and a unbreakable bond. Thank you Queen."

"Hey God … it's me again 😭❤️‍🔥🌹4lifers! @drose," Anderson captioned one of her own posts from the engagement on Instagram, showing off her massive diamond ring.

So, who is Derrick Rose's fiancée? Here's everything to know about Alaina Anderson and her relationship with the NBA star.

She has been dating Rose since 2016

Alaina Anderson and Derrick Rose attends Balenciaga Spring 2023 at the New York Stock Exchange
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Anderson and Rose have not specified when their relationship began, but she shared the first post of him on Instagram in October 2016, shortly before he began playing for the New York Knicks. In the boomerang video, the basketball pro can be seen dancing on the pier in Malibu, California.

Since the couple have been linked, Rose has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons before returning to the Knicks in 2021.

They have two kids together

Derek Rose and Alaina Anderson family at the US Open
Alaina Anderson Instagram

On March 4, 2018, the pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Layla Malibu Rose. Their son, London Marley, arrived a year later on May 26, 2019.

Anderson and Rose celebrated their daughter's 5th birthday in March 2023 with a pool-themed party at the American Dream water park in New Jersey, which was closed down for private festivities. In a video shared to Anderson's Instagram, the birthday girl could be seen celebrating with friends and her parents and blowing out the candles on an elaborate cake.

Rose is also father to son PJ, whom he shares with ex Mieka Reese. In addition to being a burgeoning basketball star like his dad, the young boy has also taken up modeling.

"PJ has a love for modeling along with a huge and spunky personality," Reese told PEOPLE in 2016 of her son. "When in front of the camera, he is poised and focused. It's crazy because it isn't his mom pushing PJ, it's PJ pushing himself to model."

PJ also spends plenty of time with his future stepmom Anderson. In honor of his 10th birthday in October 2022, Anderson posted a series of photos of PJ posing with his siblings Layla and London.

She got engaged to Rose in 2021

Derek Rose proposes to at Alaina Anderson Madison Square Garden
Alaina Anderson Instagram

On Oct. 12, 2021, the New York Knicks player proposed to Anderson over a romantic dinner at Madison Square Garden. Rose shared the news on Instagram with photos of her ring and their private dinner setup on the Knicks court, along with a message to "my ace."

"I didn't know how you were going to perceive me. But this entire time I was hoping that you would believe me. Believe the words that I will have your back and love u forever," Rose wrote of his new fiancée on Instagram.

"When I FIRST saw you I told Ryan that we were gon be together. It took both of us a while to let down our guards. That's only becuz both of our hearts were scarred. We are two peas in a pod becuz we are truly MISUNDERSTOOD," he said.

Anderson also shared several posts from the evening, noting she was under the impression they were "going to a Knicks team party last night," but it "turns out it was my party!!!!"

She is a regular at Rose's basketball games

Alaina Anderson and her kids
Alaina Anderson Instagram

Anderson is a frequent attendee of Rose's games, and even brings the couple's kids as well. She documents her game day fashion on Instagram, sometimes matching with Layla and London.

When the 2021-2022 basketball season came to a close in April 2022, she shared a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring herself, Rose and their two children. "That's a wrap.. see y'all next season!" she captioned the post.

She has an activewear brand

Alaina Anderson
Alaina Anderson Instagram

Anderson launched her activewear company, Keep It Cute Fitness, in the summer of 2019. KIC's matching fitness sets typically include a bra, top or sweatshirt and leggings, but the brand also carries select individual leggings, sets of bras and shorts and more.

In addition to clothing, the brand also carries resistance bands, core sliders, weighted ankle straps and waist trainers.

They are private about their relationship

Derek Rose and Alaina Anderson
Alaina Anderson Instagram

Anderson actively shares many aspects of her life on Instagram with her more than 370,000 followers, but she doesn't reveal much about her relationship with Rose.

However, she does share occasional glimpses into their romance, most recently sharing a sweet photo of the couple during their travels. She captioned the shot simply: "The Roses 🌹."

Related Articles
Paul George and Daniela Rajic
Who Is Paul George's Wife? All About Daniela George
Jeanie Buss, controlling owner and president of the Los Angeles Lakers, during the preseason basketball game against Brooklyn Nets at Staples Center on October 3, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Jeanie Buss Says 'Landscape Has Changed' for Athletes' Mental Health: 'Very High-Pressure Jobs' (Exclusive)
Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide
All About Bryce Young, the Alabama Quarterback Entering the 2023 NFL Draft
Keisha and Kelsey Morrison
Who Is Julius Randle's Wife? All About Kendra Randle
Isaiah Hartenstein and Kourtney Kellar
Who Is Isaiah Hartenstein's Fiancée? All About Kourtney Kellar
Diehard Vikings Fan Josh Duhamel Says 'You Have to Be Partially Brain-Dead' to Be a Packers Fan
Josh Duhamel Is a Diehard Vikings Fan – But Hopes the Rams Can 'Get Back on Track' This Season (Exclusive)
Shaquille O'Neal, Angel Reese
Angel Reese Rejects Shaquille O'Neal's 'Greatest' LSU Athlete Compliment: 'I Don't Think I've Done Enough'
UCONN Head Coach Dan Hurley Accidentally Ignored Joe Biden’s Phone Call After Championship Win
UConn Head Coach Dan Hurley Accidentally Ignored Joe Biden's Phone Call After Championship Win
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 17: Head Coach Ime Udoka looks on during the second half against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on December 17, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)
Houston Rockets Announce Ime Udoka as New Head Coach Following Boston Celtics Scandal
NFL Player Aaron Rodgers attends the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Aaron Rodgers Getting Traded to the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers GM Confirms
Paul Rudd attends the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening; Ryan Reynolds attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards; Rob McElhenney attends the Apple TV+ Primetime Emmy Party
Paul Rudd Films Sweet Moment Between Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney After Wrexham Promotion
Dillon Brooks, LeBron James
NBA Player Who Hit LeBron James in the Groin Says Fans Are Trying to 'Make Me a Villain'
WREXHAM, WALES - APRIL 22: Wrexham Football Club owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds arrive ahead of the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Boreham Wood at Racecourse Ground on April 22, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Ryan Reynolds Says He 'Choked Up' Fulfilling Wrexham Fan's Dying Wish to Meet Him  
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, August 9 included guest host Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds (Welcome to Wrexham), Kaitlin Olson (Hacks), and musical guest Tones and I. (Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images) RYAN REYNOLDS, ROB MCELHENNEY
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Soccer Team Promoted to the English Football League
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 22: C. J. Stroud attends the boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia at T-Mobile Arena on April 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)
Possible No. 1 Overall NFL Draftee C.J. Stroud Staying 'Stress-Free' Before His Life Changes (Exclusive)
Los Angeles, CA - Will Ferrell shows his team spirit at the L.A. Kings game in Los Angeles. Pictured: Will Ferrell BACKGRID USA 21 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Be Like Water Media / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Will Ferrell Paints His Face Black and White to Support L.A. Kings at Stanley Cup Playoffs