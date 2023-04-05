White Sox Pitcher Liam Hendriks Completes Cancer Treatment: 'My Life Changed Forever'

Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks announced Wednesday that he completed his cancer treatments after being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Hendriks, 34, shared the good news on social media. "5 months ago my life changed forever," he wrote in the post's caption.

"You never think you will be the one who hears 'you have cancer' but there I was… in shock and fear not knowing what comes next."

Hendriks revealed that his treatments began on Jan. 9, following "SO many life-altering appointments," where he learned about everything he'd need to do to go into remission. He said the past five months have been "both the quickest and slowest" of his life.

He continued, "Every 28 days, I would have another round. Every 28 days, I got closer to the PET scan that would dictate how many more rounds there would be. Every 28 days, I got closer to this moment."

In a video shared on his Instagram, Hendriks is seen ringing a victory bell to celebrate the completion of his treatment. "Being able to ring this victory bell has been one of the most emotional things I've ever done," he wrote.

The White Sox star also took a moment to thank the medical staff for having guided him through this process.

"I cannot thank my team of doctors and nurses enough for coming up with the best medical plan for me," he wrote. "No words can express the gratitude I have for them saving my life."

Hendricks' caption also included a thoughtful tribute to his wife, Kristi Hendricks. "To my wife: You came to every single appointment. You held my hand every step of the way. You were my voice of confidence and always made sure I felt loved and safe throughout it all. I love you."

Finally, the pitcher thanked his friends, family and fans for their support. "Your support kept me going," he wrote on Instagram. "You kept me in the right frame of mind to beat this."

Hendriks said the encouragement from his fans and friends "made a bigger difference than" they will ever know. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart," he signed off.

Hendriks first revealed his diagnosis in an Instagram post in January.

"Hearing the word 'Cancer' came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year," he wrote. "However I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life."

"I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible," he wrote. "I know with the support of my wife, my family, my teammates and the Chicago White Sox organization, along with the treatment and care from my doctors, I will get through this."

This is Hendrik's 12th year in the MLB and what would be his third with the White Sox. He started for the Chicago team in 2021, playing in 75 games over the last two seasons.

Originally from Australia, the Sox closer is the 31st player from the country to play in the MLB. He made his third All-Star team last season, and led the American League with 38 saves in 2021.

He has previously played for Minnesota, Toronto, Kansas City and Oakland, until signing a $54 million three-year contract with the White Sox after the 2020 season. Hendriks is also active in the Chicago community, working with multiple charity organizations.