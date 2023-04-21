White Sox Pitcher Liam Hendriks Is Officially 'Cancer Free' From Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Liam Hendriks is celebrating a major milestone — he's officially "cancer free" after undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

The Chicago White Sox pitcher, 34, announced on Thursday that he's in remission after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in January.

Hendriks shared a carousel of pictures and videos from hospital visits and various treatments over the past five months in an Instagram post. In one photo, the MLB player is seen smiling and posing with nurses at the hospital where he was treated.

Other photos show Hendriks working out on a stationary bike, miscellaneous items from his hospital room and a close-up of the athlete's neck with a bandage on it.

He wrote in the caption, "How It Started VS How It's Going...REMISSION."

Hendriks confirmed, "It's official. I'm cancer free."

Hendriks first revealed his diagnosis in an Instagram post in January.

"Hearing the word 'Cancer' came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year," he wrote at the time. "However I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life."

"I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible," he added. "I know with the support of my wife, my family, my teammates and the Chicago White Sox organization, along with the treatment and care from my doctors, I will get through this."

Earlier this month, Hendriks shared that he had completed his treatment but hadn't yet been given the good news of his remission. "5 months ago my life changed forever," he wrote in the earlier post's caption.

"You never think you will be the one who hears 'you have cancer' but there I was… in shock and fear not knowing what comes next."

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Hendriks said that his treatments began on Jan. 9, following "SO many life-altering appointments," where he learned about everything he'd need to do to go into remission. He said the past five months have been "both the quickest and slowest" of his life.

This is Hendrik's 12th year in the MLB and what would be his third with the White Sox. He started for the Chicago team in 2021, playing in 75 games over the last two seasons.

Originally from Australia, the Sox closer is the 31st player from the country to play in the MLB. He made his third All-Star team last season, and led the American League with 38 saves in 2021.

He has previously played for Minnesota, Toronto, Kansas City and Oakland, until signing a $54 million three-year contract with the White Sox after the 2020 season. Hendriks is also active in the Chicago community, working with multiple charity organizations.