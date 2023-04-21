White Sox Pitcher Liam Hendriks Is Officially 'Cancer Free' From Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

"It's official. I'm cancer free," Hendriks announced on social media on Thursday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 21, 2023 12:33 PM
Liam Hendriks #31 of the Chicago White Sox poses for a photo during the Chicago White Sox Photo Day at Camelback Ranch on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
Photo: Robert Beck/MLB Photos via Getty

Liam Hendriks is celebrating a major milestone — he's officially "cancer free" after undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

The Chicago White Sox pitcher, 34, announced on Thursday that he's in remission after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in January.

Hendriks shared a carousel of pictures and videos from hospital visits and various treatments over the past five months in an Instagram post. In one photo, the MLB player is seen smiling and posing with nurses at the hospital where he was treated.

Other photos show Hendriks working out on a stationary bike, miscellaneous items from his hospital room and a close-up of the athlete's neck with a bandage on it.

He wrote in the caption, "How It Started VS How It's Going...REMISSION."

Hendriks confirmed, "It's official. I'm cancer free."

Hendriks first revealed his diagnosis in an Instagram post in January.

"Hearing the word 'Cancer' came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year," he wrote at the time. "However I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life."

"I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible," he added. "I know with the support of my wife, my family, my teammates and the Chicago White Sox organization, along with the treatment and care from my doctors, I will get through this."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, Hendriks shared that he had completed his treatment but hadn't yet been given the good news of his remission. "5 months ago my life changed forever," he wrote in the earlier post's caption.

"You never think you will be the one who hears 'you have cancer' but there I was… in shock and fear not knowing what comes next."

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) pitches in the ninth inning of an MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals on August 9, 2022 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Hendriks said that his treatments began on Jan. 9, following "SO many life-altering appointments," where he learned about everything he'd need to do to go into remission. He said the past five months have been "both the quickest and slowest" of his life.

This is Hendrik's 12th year in the MLB and what would be his third with the White Sox. He started for the Chicago team in 2021, playing in 75 games over the last two seasons.

Originally from Australia, the Sox closer is the 31st player from the country to play in the MLB. He made his third All-Star team last season, and led the American League with 38 saves in 2021.

He has previously played for Minnesota, Toronto, Kansas City and Oakland, until signing a $54 million three-year contract with the White Sox after the 2020 season. Hendriks is also active in the Chicago community, working with multiple charity organizations.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Emilee Chinn/AP/Shutterstock (13437097dc) Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati Dolphins Bengals Football, Cincinnati, United States - 29 Sep 2022
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa 'Considered' Retirement After Suffering Multiple Concussions Last Season
Tom Brady poses at the premiere of the '80 For Brady' movie
Tom Brady Doesn't Say No When Asked About a Possible Return to NFL with Miami Dolphins: 'Strong Ties'
Travis Kelce with His Mom Donna After Super Bowl
Travis Kelce Blames Mom Donna for His Bad First Pitch: 'Mom Kind of Threw Me Under the Bus'
Seamus Gray, Body of Missing U.S. Sailor Last Seen Leaving a Bar a Month Ago Found in Lake Michigan
Body of U.S. Sailor, 21, Found in Lake Michigan After He Vanished on Night Out for St. Patrick's Day
Chelsea Griffin of Love is Blind throws the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park on April 19, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
'Love Is Blind' 's Chelsea and Kwame Throw Out the First Pitch at Seattle Mariners Game: 'Unforgettable'
Dillon Brooks; LeBron James
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Calls LeBron James 'Old' After Lakers Lose Tense Game 2 of Series
Hall of Fame linebacker Dave Wilcox celebrates with fans as he is introduced prior to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement on August 06, 2022 in Canton, Ohio.
NFL Hall of Famer Dave 'Intimidator' Wilcox Dead at 80
Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia
Tiger Woods Undergoes 'Successful' Ankle Surgery After Withdrawing From 2023 Masters
Melanie Griffith and Jessica Marino Soul Cycle Engagement
SoulCycle Instructor Melanie Griffith Engaged to Fiancée Jessica Marino After Meeting in NYC Class (Exclusive)
tom brady
Tom Brady Celebrates His 'Life on and off the Field' with Private Beach Getaway for Friends and Family
EJMF0A Joasia Zakrzewski (Scotland) running the women's marathon at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2014
Ultramarathoner Says She's an 'Idiot' After Being Disqualified for Using a Car
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, right, argues with referee Gediminas Petraitis in the first half during Game 1 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs
NBA Says Draymond Green's 'History of Unsportsmanlike Acts' Lead to Game Suspension
Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen officially reports for mandatory military service in Finland
Utah Jazz Star Lauri Markkanen Shows Off Buzz Cut as He Reports for Military Service in Finland
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass. Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed Bills Hamlin Injury Football, Foxborough, United States - 01 Dec 2022
Damar Hamlin Reveals Cause of His Cardiac Arrest: 'Leading Cause of Death in Youth Athletes'
Dell Curry Advises Sons Stephen and Seth 'Can't Get Too High or Too Low' Amid Playoffs 'Rough Patch'
Dell Curry Says Sons Stephen and Seth 'Can't Get Too High or Too Low' amid Playoffs 'Rough Patch' (Exclusive)
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin 'Fully Cleared' to Play Football Again Three Months After Cardiac Arrest