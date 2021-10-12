Shannon Frendreis' friend used her prosthetic leg to catch a baseball after getting the attention of officials in the bullpen during a Chicago White Sox game

Fan Catches Baseball Using Prosthetic Leg While in the Stands at White Sox Game — Watch the Video

Who needs a mitt?

A Chicago White Sox fan recently went home with her own major league baseball after catching it in the stands during a game using her prosthetic leg. Video footage of the epic catch has since gone viral on TikTok.

Shannon Frendreis was recently rooting for the Sox when she and her group befriended the fans seated in the row in front of them at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. Their new friends suggested that Frendreis wave her prosthetic calf to see if officials on the field would throw a ball their way, WGN reported Friday.

"It started out as a joke to see if we could get the attention of anyone in the bullpen," the 27-year-old told the outlet, her friend doing the honors of holding up the prosthetic. "We had the leg up in the air for a couple of minutes."

Sure enough, "they finally tossed one our way and it went straight to us, first try," Frendreis said.

The Sox fan posted footage of the must-see moment to TikTok on Oct. 2, where the crazy catch has racked up over three million views and counting.

"Five beers in, and taking my leg off to catch a ball seemed like a great idea," Frendreis — who has said in other TikTok videos that her leg was amputated due to rheumatoid arthritis — teased in the caption.

Reflecting on the unforgettable night at the ballgame and the overnight hype that's followed, she said the story is still amusing her family and friends.

"All of my friends and family that have reached out think it's been super cool, everyone just wants pictures with the ball cause they think it's so funny that I still have it," Frendreis told the outlet. "It's been one of those things that you think will be funny for 10 minutes and then here we still are."

Looking ahead, she might be keeping her stadium souvenir close as she keeps cheering for her favorite team.

"We're psyched to see the Sox in the off-season and keeping it rolling in the playoffs and everything," Frendreis added.