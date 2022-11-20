White Sox's Andrew Vaughn Marries Lexi Hickman in Dreamy, Baseball-Themed Wedding: All the Details

After meeting in 2018 through mutual friends, Vaughn and Hickman said "I do" on Saturday in California surrounded by their closest family and friends

By
Melody Chiu
Melody Chiu

Melody Chiu is a Senior Editor for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2009, editing, writing and reporting across all entertainment verticals. She oversees PEOPLE's music and events coverage and has written cover stories on Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Melissa McCarthy, Blake Shelton and Sandra Oh. The Los Angeles native graduated from the University of Southern California and has appeared on Extra!, The Talk, Access Hollywood and Good Morning America.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 20, 2022 01:52 PM
Andrew Vaughn wedding. Credit: Jenny Quicksall
Photo: Jenny Quicksall

Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn had his biggest win of all this weekend.

With more than 120 of their closest friends and family in attendance, the baseball player and Lexi Hickman, a University of Mississippi alum, said "I do" on Saturday at Hummingbird Nest Ranch in California, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

"Marriage means commitment, trusting, giving and being willing to change. Andrew embodies all of these traits, and I can't wait to start our forever," Hickman said ahead of the ceremony. Added Vaughn: "Marriage is the bond of two people who mean the world to each other and want to grow as one through life."

Andrew Vaughn wedding. Credit: Jenny Quicksall
Jenny Quicksall

The newlyweds — who exchanged traditional vows — first met in 2018 after being set up by mutual friends, but "neither one of us were interested at the time," recalls the bride.

"He was in college at Berkeley and I was at Ole Miss. It just seemed unrealistic," says Hickman. But they began texting — and soon Vaughn and Hickman were "talking every day," she recalls.

Andrew Vaughn wedding. Credit: Jenny Quicksall
Jenny Quicksall
Andrew Vaughn wedding. Credit: Jenny Quicksall
Jenny Quicksall

As fate would have it, Hickman and Vaughn, both 24, ended up in Atlanta at the same time — she was visiting friends and he had a game — and the couple went on their first dinner date during the trip.

"From there, we pretty much knew we wanted to be together," says Hickman, who accepted Vaughn's proposal on Christmas Day in 2021.

For the big day (captured by photographer Jenny Quicksall), the bride — who walked down the aisle to "Turning Page" by Sleeping At Last — slipped into a "simple and elegant" gown featuring "beautiful white beading" by designer Netta BenShabu.

Andrew Vaughn wedding. Credit: Jenny Quicksall
Jenny Quicksall
Andrew Vaughn wedding. Credit: Jenny Quicksall
Jenny Quicksall

She finished off her bridal look with simple jewels by Christopher & Myranda Fine Diamonds — including her oval diamond engagement ring and matching eternity wedding band.

The couple chose to showcase Vaughn's career for their wedding decor, creating a custom baseball-themed display and custom bar signs.

Andrew Vaughn wedding. Credit: Jenny Quicksall
Jenny Quicksall
Andrew Vaughn wedding. Credit: Jenny Quicksall
Jenny Quicksall

They also leaned into their California venue, choosing locally sourced florals from Poppy Design Co. for an "overgrown garden vibe."

Meanwhile, their reception was inspired by Hickman's "Old Hollywood meets fall elegance"-style dress.

Andrew Vaughn wedding. Credit: Jenny Quicksall
Jenny Quicksall
Andrew Vaughn wedding. Credit: Jenny Quicksall
Jenny Quicksall

"We paid homage to the season by keeping everything moody with a fall palate, textured velvets and vibe-setting lighting," says the couple.

Their custom drinks — a spiced honey old fashioned for the groom and a pink grapefruit martini for the bride — also reflected their theme.

Andrew Vaughn wedding. Credit: Jenny Quicksall
Jenny Quicksall

While their pup Olive was unable to attend the festivities, they paid homage to her by creating custom napkins featuring her face.

Andrew Vaughn wedding. Credit: Jenny Quicksall
Jenny Quicksall

"I'm most looking forward to the ceremony and officially becoming his wife," said Hickman. "But also being fortunate enough to get to celebrate this special day with all of our closest family and friends."

Indeed, "having friends and family surrounding us on our wedding day is the part I look forward to the most," added her now-husband. "Besides actually being married to Lexi!"

Related Articles
Tiffany Trump Wedding to Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago November 12, 2022
Tiffany Trump Marries Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago as Her Dad Donald Trump Prepares to Announce 2024 Run
90 Day Fiance Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj Wedding
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Stacey Silva Shares All the Details on Her New 'Rare' 15-Carat Wedding Ring
90 Day Fiance Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj Wedding
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Stacey Silva Marries Florian Sukaj for the Second Time: 'Our Love Has Survived'
Madyson & Ricky Stenhouse
NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Is Married!: All the Details from His South Carolina Ceremony
Inside Mary Lambert's New England Fall Wedding
See All the Photos from Mary Lambert & Wyatt Paige Hermansen's Romantic New England Wedding
Kate Upton (L) and MLB player Justin Verlander attend the 2016 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Robert Irwin and Kathryn Bigelow presented by Gucci at LACMA on October 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Peter Pan Actor Jeremy Sumpter Marries Elizabeth Treadway in Tennessee — See the Dreamy Photos. Amanda Trout Owner of Blacc Velvett Media + White Velvett Photography
'Peter Pan' Actor Jeremy Sumpter Marries Elizabeth Treadway in Tennessee: 'Best Day of My Life'
Bridget Moynahan attends HBO Max's premiere of "And Just Like That" at Museum of Modern Art on December 08, 2021 in New York City
Who Is Bridget Moynahan's Husband? All About Andrew Frankel
Madison Prewett Bachelorette party
Inside 'Bachelor' Alum Madison Prewett's Fun-Filled Bachelorette Party
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie leave St George's Chapel after their wedding ceremony on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Wedding: All the Details
NBA star Kelly Oubre Jr wedding photos exclusive
Kelly Oubre Jr. Is Married! Inside the NBA Star's Luxe Tropical Wedding to Wife Shylynn
Alizee Middleton and James Middleton attend the switch on of Bulgari's iconic Serpenti Christmas lights at its flagship boutique with a star studded party in conjunction with Save The Children, on November 12, 2021 in London, England
James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet's Relationship Timeline
Scheana Shay engagement ring; Brock Davies; Scheana Shay
All of the Details on Scheana Shay's Surprise Engagement Ring Upgrade from Husband Brock Davies
DWTS Pro Brandon Armstrong Marries Girlfriend Brylee in Romantic Utah Wedding http://blakehoggephotography.pic-time.com/www
'DWTS' Pro Brandon Armstrong Marries Brylee Ivers in Romantic Utah Wedding
Jenna Ushkowitz and David Stanley’s Wedding
'Glee' Star Jenna Ushkowitz Marries David Stanley in Los Angeles: 'The Day of Our Dreams'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CekBD0NvhI4/ kourtneykardash Verified Romeo and Juliet vibes for the Bach 🫀☠️❤️‍🔥🕯🖤
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photos from Her and Husband Travis Barker's Gothic 'Bach' Party