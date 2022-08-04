White House Is 'Still Waiting on' Russia to Respond to Proposed Brittney Griner Exchange

The WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on Thursday morning

By
Jason Duaine Hahn
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.09 PM
Jason Duaine Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 4, 2022 02:57 PM

Shortly after Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on Thursday, a U.S. official told PEOPLE that the Biden Administration is "still waiting" for Russia to respond to a proposed prisoner exchange to bring the WNBA star back home.

Griner received her sentence Thursday after her lawyers presented their closing argument in the case, which involved charges of smuggling drugs into the country.

The 31-year-old Phoenix Mercury star has been detained in Russia since February, after officials at Sheremetyevo International Airport allegedly found vape cartridges containing hash oil in her luggage. Hash oil is an illegal substance in the country.

For more on Brittney Griner, listen below to our daily podcast PEOPLE Every Day.

In comments to PEOPLE, a U.S. official said that Russia has not yet responded to a "substantial offer" from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for the release of Griner and Paul Whelan, an American citizen who was arrested on espionage charges in Russia in 2018.

"We remain very interested in making a swap and are continuing to press the Russians aggressively to accept it or move forward with negotiations, but the ball is in Russia's court as we are still waiting on them to respond," the official said on Thursday.

US basketball player Brittney Griner holds photos inside a defendants' cage before a court hearing during her trial on charges of drug smuggling, in Khimki, outside Moscow on August 2, 2022. - Griner was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in February 2022 just days before Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine. She was charged with drug smuggling for possessing vape cartridges with cannabis oil. Speaking at the trial on July 27, Griner said she still did not know how the cartridges ended up in her bag.
VGENIA NOVOZHENINA/POOL/AFP via Getty

According to CNN, the U.S. reportedly offered to swap Griner and Whelan for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, and Russian officials have also asked the U.S. to include a convicted murder and former Russian spy named Vadim Krasikov.

Both the White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, and a Defense Department spokesperson have said Russia made this counter-proposal in "bad faith," according to CNN and ESPN.

Blinken said in a statement shared with PEOPLE Thursday that the nine-year sentence given to Griner "further compounds the injustice of her wrongful detention."

"This step puts a spotlight on our significant concerns with Russia's legal system and the Russian government's use of wrongful detentions to advance its own agenda, using individuals as political pawns," he said. "Nothing about today's decision changes our determination that Brittney Griner is wrongfully detained, and we will continue working to bring Brittney and fellow wrongfully detained U.S. citizen Paul Whelan home. This is an absolute priority of mine and the Department's."

US' Women's National Basketball Association (NBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence.
KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty

Before her sentencing, Griner told the judge that though she pled guilty to bringing less than 1 gram of cannabis oil into Russia, she did so "inadvertently" and asked the court for leniency.

"I grew up in a normal household in Houston, Texas, with my siblings and my mom and my dad. My mom stayed at home to take care of me and my sister, and my father went to work and provided for our family," Griner told the judge through an interpreter, per the Washington Post.

She continued: "My parents taught me two things: One is to take ownership for your responsibilities, and two, to work hard for everything that you have."

RELATED VIDEO: 'Forgotten' American Woman Jailed in Russia with Brittney Griner Tried to Flee with U.S. Help Before Arrest

Griner, who plays for the Russian women's basketball team UMMC Ekaterinburg during the WNBA offseason, said her teammates and fans in the country made her feel like it was a "second home."

"I never meant to hurt anybody, to put in jeopardy the Russian population or violate any Russian laws," she said, per the Post.

In a statement, President Joe Biden said the ruling was "unacceptable."

"Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney," he said. "It's unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates. My administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan home safely as soon as possible."

Related Articles
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner holds images standing in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Moscow, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
Brittney Griner Sentenced to 9 Years in Russian Prison on Drug Possession Charges
Two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury player Brittney Griner (C) is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Khimki, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
What's Next for Brittney Griner as Lawyers Plan Appeal and She Awaits a Potential Prisoner Exchange
Brianna Turner #21, Skylar Diggins-Smith #4, Kia Nurse #0 and Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury
WNBA, NBA and More React to Brittney Griner's Sentencing in Russia: 'Unjustified and Unfortunate'
US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, stands inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Moscow on March 11, 2020. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Trevor Reed Says White House 'Has Ability to' Bring Brittney Griner Home: 'They've Clearly Chosen Not to'
US' Women's National Basketball Association (NBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, holds a picture of her team as she stands inside a defendants' cage before a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence.
Prosecution Asks Russian Court to Sentence Brittney Griner to Nearly 10 Years in Prison
david whelan, paul whelan
Paul Whelan's Family Given 'Little Bit of Hope' by Offer of Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner holds images standing in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Moscow, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
A Timeline of Brittney Griner's Detainment in Russia
Brittney Griner, Joe Biden
Biden Administration Offers 'Substantial' Deal to Russia in Exchange for Brittney Griner
US basketball player Brittney Griner holds photos inside a defendants' cage before a court hearing during her trial on charges of drug smuggling, in Khimki, outside Moscow on August 2, 2022. - Griner was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in February 2022 just days before Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine. She was charged with drug smuggling for possessing vape cartridges with cannabis oil. Speaking at the trial on July 27, Griner said she still did not know how the cartridges ended up in her bag.
Brittney Griner's Sentencing Should Come 'Very Soon' as Her Trial in Russia Wraps Up
US basketball player Brittney Griner (R) is escorted by police before a hearing during her trial on charges of drug smuggling, in Khimki, outside Moscow on August 2, 2022. - Griner was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in February 2022 just days before Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine. She was charged with drug smuggling for possessing vape cartridges with cannabis oil. Speaking at the trial on July 27, Griner said she still did not know how the cartridges ended up in her bag.
Brittney Griner 'Devastated' After Russian Court Sentences Her to 9 Years in Prison, Lawyers Say
NNEKA OGWUMIKE, STEPHEN CURRY, SKYLAR DIGGINS-SMITH
Stephen Curry, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike Support Brittney Griner at 2022 ESPY Awards
Brittney Griner, Joe Biden
Biden Tells Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle They're Pursuing 'Every Avenue' to Bring the WNBA Star Home
Phoenix Mercury Brittney Griner (C) is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki City Court, outside Moscow, Russia, 14 July 2022.
Russian Basketball Team Testifies in Support of Brittney Griner During Trial: 'The Heart of Our Team'
Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty to Russian Drug Charges: 'I Did Not Want to Break the Law'
Bill Richardson and Brittney Griner
Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson Going to Russia to Help Effort to Free Brittney Griner: Report
Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner's Detention in Russia Extended for a Third Time: State Media