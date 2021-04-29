Trevor Lawrence is expected to be selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night

What to Know About Trevor Lawrence, the Presumptive No. 1 Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

Thursday night may soon belong to Trevor Lawrence.

Barring any surprises, Lawrence — the 21-year-old quarterback who played college football at Clemson University — is widely expected to be selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the No. 1 pick during the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-6 tall Tennessee native is one of the most talked-about NFL prospects in recent history and, if chosen by Jacksonville, will be supporting a team that only won a single game during the 2020-2021 season.

But the franchise is hoping for a fresh start with Lawrence, and newly hired coach Urban Meyer, who joined Jacksonville in January.

"I'm certainly not stepping out of line that that's certainly the direction we're headed," Meyer said last month when asked if Jacksonville was leaning toward choosing Lawrence.

Before things kick off at the draft, here is everything to know about the league's new star.

He got married in April.

Lawrence married his longtime girlfriend, Marissa Mowry, on April 11.

The two got engaged last July when Lawrence popped the question while on the field at Clemson.

"FOREVER," he wrote in an Instagram post announcing the engagement. "You're everything I've dreamed of. I love you and can't wait to marry you."

The two met at Cartersville High School and started dating in 2016, WJAX reported. Mowry is also an athlete and recently played soccer for Anderson University.

Trevor Lawrence

He had an impressive college career.

Lawrence left his mark on college football shortly following his high school graduation. After earning the starting quarterback job at Clemson, he led the team to an undefeated season and a national championship win in 2018.

He went on to win 34 games throughout his college career as a starter, for a 34-2 record.

"From the time he walked into that building in January [2018], just a couple of weeks removed from eating in the high school cafeteria, we knew he was the real deal," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said of Lawrence after winning the title in 2018, according to Sports Illustrated. "He was a leader, Day 1. And, oh, by the way, he can sling that dang football around, too, can't he?"

He's charitable.

Earlier this month, Lawrence announced he would donate $20,000 to Jacksonville charities after fans made their own donations to celebrate his wedding.

"Thank you @Jaguars fans. We really appreciate the wedding gifts and donations for charities of our choice!" Lawrence wrote in a post. "In addition to the donations, Marissa and I will also be donating $20K to charities in Jacksonville."

"Thanks again, we hope to be a part of your community soon🙏🏻," Lawrence concluded his tweet.

He signed with Adidas.

Just a day before the draft, Lawrence inked an endorsement deal with Adidas.

"I've always been a fan of Adidas and I'm excited to join the team as I take the next step in my career," he said in a press release. "Adidas' brand attitude of 'Impossible Is Nothing' is a message that really resonates with me both on and off the field. We are building for the future and I can't wait to see what lies ahead with this partnership."

Another notable quarterback who is signed with Adidas? Patrick Mahomes.

He's converting his signing bonus into cryptocurrency.