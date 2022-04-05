The event is making its return to Masters week for the first time since 2019

What to Know About the Masters' Family-Friendly Par 3 Contest, Returning This Year

While the official play in the 2022 Masters Tournament won't kick off until Thursday, the day prior still gets the pros out on the course at Augusta National for a round with a twist.

The annual Masters Par 3 Contest is making its return this year for the first time since 2019 and is set for Wednesday, beginning at noon EST.

Bringing some lighthearted competition to the PGA Tour event, the Par 3 Contest invites tournament participants and past Masters champions to play nine holes in Augusta. Their family members — from wives to children and grandchildren — serve as their caddies as they make their way around the shortened layout, according to The Masters website.

The event — first held in 1960 — is a great time for Masters patrons to catch their favorite player hit a hole-in-one: according to the tournament site, 94 hole-in-ones have been made during the contest, so far.

Left: L-R: Tom Watson, Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus in 2018 | Credit: David Cannon/Getty Right: Sergio Garcia and his daughter in 2019 | Credit: Andrew Redington/Getty

Of course, while some players take the contest seriously, others allow their caddies or family members to get in on the action, taking a shot here and there. And victory isn't apparently all that sweet: no Par 3 Contest winner has won the Masters that same year.

At least one iconic Masters champion won't be taking the course for the Par 3 Contest this year, though. Jack Nicklaus recently confirmed that he will strictly be a spectator during the contest.

Masters Par 3 Tony Finau | Credit: Andrew Redington/Getty

The six-time Masters victor, 82, said he's "done" with the kick-off event, telling Golfweek he "just can't play anymore," but still enjoys watching the beloved tradition.

"In many ways it is the start of the golfing season," he said last Thursday. "It certainly is the start of the major championship season. Even though I don't play anymore, it's fun to be there. It's fun to go to the Masters dinner. I'm done with the Par 3, but toward the end of my career, I used to play every year. But I just can't play anymore."

Masters Par 3 Kevin Kisner's kids in 2018 | Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty

It's certain to be an exciting Masters week, with Tiger Woods confirming that he is planning to play in the tournament, marking a return to the sport after his car accident last year.