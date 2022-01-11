Stetson Bennett helped lead the University of Georgia Bulldogs to victory during the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship

What to Know About Stetson Bennett, Georgia's Quarterback Who Walked on Team and Rocks a Flip Phone

Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up before the game against the Michigan Wolverines in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up before the game against the Michigan Wolverines in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Stetson Bennett helped carry his team to a long-awaited victory during Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship.

The University of Georgia quarterback, 23, and his teammates beat Alabama 33-18 at the Lucas Oil Stadium, where Georgia finally won the national title after 41 seasons without one.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Did I cry? Yes," Bennett said while leaving the media room after Monday's game, per ESPN. "I don't think I had cried in years, but there was no holding it back tonight. And I don't think I'm done crying yet. Not a chance."

Bennett, who emerged as a hero during the championship game, had an unconventional path to victory. Here's everything you need to know about the young athlete.

Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 during the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Credit: Emilee Chinn/Getty

He was a walk-on.

While Bennett was the hero of Monday night's game, he was originally a walk-on who was redshirted as a first-year player back in 2017, according to CBS Sports. While Bennett was a valuable asset to his high school football team — playing in three state playoffs and throwing for 3,724 yards — he received one FBS scholarship, from Middle Tennessee State, per ESPN.

Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray told CBS his teammate had been told "his whole career" that "he's not good enough."

Speaking to reporters Monday night, Bennett said, "I've told you all along, and I think some people maybe didn't believe me, that I really don't hear any of that stuff, the social media and whatever, I really don't," per ESPN.

He added, "Our goal was to do what we did. We did it. Some stuff that someone said about me on the internet isn't going to change that."

He grew up in Georgia.

Bennett is from Blackshear, Georgia, and both of his parents also attended the University of Georgia, according to the Georgia Bulldogs website. The football star had dreamed of playing for the Bulldogs since he was a child, ESPN reported.

When he was younger, he attended games in Athens, Georgia, and "ran around in his backyard with a football tucked under an arm that was draped in a UGA jersey," according to ESPN.

Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates and holds the national championship trophy after the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. Credit: Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty

He transferred schools before returning to Georgia.

While Bennett began college at the University of Georgia, he transferred schools in 2018, after one season as a walk-on with the Bulldogs. At Jones College in Ellisville, Mississippi, he threw for 1,840 yards with 16 touchdowns, according to ESPN.

Right before he was set to leave Jones College and sign with the University of Louisiana, Bennett was called back to Georgia, where he agreed to return under one condition, per ESPN: "It has to be different this time."

Bennett headed back to his home state in 2019.

He uses a flip phone — seriously.

Georgia linebacker Quay Walker told 11Alive sports reporter Maria Martin earlier this month, "Stetson Bennett has a flip phone. I don't think he cares too much about the outside noise."

Martin added on Twitter Jan. 5, "By the way, Stetson Bennett has had the flip phone since summer. Yes this is his only phone. No, it wasn't BECAUSE of anything other than he thought he was on his phone too much. Seriously. He wanted to be more present so this summer got a flip phone."

Murray, the former Georgia quarterback, told CBS Sports that the phone helps Bennett focus on football.