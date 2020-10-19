The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays will face off in a best-of-seven series starting Tuesday night

What to Know About the 2020 World Series Featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays

The Los Angeles Dodgers are taking on the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series!

The two franchises, who rarely play against each other, will begin their best-of-seven championship series on Tuesday night at 8:09 p.m. EST on Fox.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Unlike World Series matchups from the past, this year’s face-off will take place at a neutral site — Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas — meaning there will be no traveling to and from home cities.

Additionally, while the two teams won’t be playing to sold-out crowds, a small number of fans will be allowed in the stands for each game. There will be about 11,500 tickets sold for each game, which amounts to about 28 percent capacity of the stadium.

The Dodgers and the Rays have never faced off against one another in a World Series and have a limited history of playing against one another. Over the years, the franchises have only gone head-to-head 17 times, with the Dodgers winning 10 of those games, according to the Associated Press.

Following the end of this year’s shortened season, the Dodgers finished with the best record in baseball, while the Rays had the second highest.

Although the Dodgers have six World Series victories under their belt and have advanced to the championship three times in the past four years, they haven’t won since 1988. Meanwhile the Rays, who have never won the Fall Classic, will be making their second appearance in franchise history and first since 2008.

Image zoom Tampa Bay Rays Matt Thomas/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Rays earned themselves a ticket to the big game on Saturday, after defeating the Houston Astros 4-2 in the deciding Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.

Although the team won the first three games of the series, they went on to lose the next three consecutive games to the Astros.

The Rays’ path to victory also included playoff wins against the New York Yankees — who lost in Game 5 of the American League Division Series — and the Toronto Blue Jays, who got swept in the Wild Card round.

Amping up the drama, the Dodgers’ fate was also decided in a must-win Game 7.

The team beat the Atlanta Braves on Sunday 4-3, thanks to a decisive bat from star Cody Bellinger — who ended up dislocating his shoulder while celebrating his home run hit.

While the Dodgers had no trouble securing victories in the first two playoff rounds — sweeping both the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Diego Padres — to beat the Braves, they had to rally back from a 3-1 deficit.

Here is the complete schedule for the World Series:

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 20: TB at LAD, 8:09 p.m. EST

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 21: TB at LAD, 8:08 p.m. EST

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 23: LAD at TB, 8:08 p.m. EST

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 25: LAD at TB, 8:08 p.m. EST

If needed:

Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 26: LAD at TB, 8:08 p.m. EST

Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 27: TB at LAD, 8:08 p.m. EST