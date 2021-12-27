Washington Teammates Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne Clear Air After Thrown Punch: 'Brothers Fight'

Tempers flared as the Washington Football Team suffered a grueling loss on Sunday, falling to the Dallas Cowboys 56-14

During their loss over the holiday weekend, two Washington Football Team players nearly came to blows.

As the team faced the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Washington teammates Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne got into a heated argument on the sidelines.

At one point, NBC cameras caught Payne appearing to stick his fingers in Allen's face as the two — who were also teammates at the University of Alabama — argued.

The gesture led to Allen standing up and throwing a punch toward Payne, causing teammates and staff to have to separate the two.

Washington went on to lose the game 56-14, making the team 6-9 this season.

After the game, the athletes downplayed the scuffle as simply the part of the game.

"I don't think it takes a rocket scientist," Allen told reporters, according to ESPN. "If you look at how that game went, emotions are high, things are high, things happen."

In his comments, Payne referred to the spat as a "little brotherly disagreement."

"Maybe the wrong place, wrong time, but it happened," he told reporters. "You got brothers? You all fight don't you? S— happens."

Coach Ron Rivera was asked about the fight but did not go into detail about what caused it.

"I talked with them, and as far as I'm concerned, that's where it's going to stay," Rivera told reporters, as noted by CNN. "What my players say to me is nobody's business."

With the NFL season coming to an end, the playoff picture is becoming more clear.

In the NFC, the Green Bay Packers, Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals have clinched spots, while only the Kansas City Chiefs have secured a spot in the AFC.