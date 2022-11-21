Ollie Palmer Launches Clothing Line to 'Give Back' to Community After 'Welcome to Wrexham' Success

Wrexham Football Club striker Ollie Palmer is using his platform to give back to the community, via a Wrexham-inspired clothing line.

After the 30-year-old athlete and his Welsh soccer team found success on the field and in their community with the popularity of FX's docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, Palmer is finding new ways to make Wrexham proud.

WXM Clothing, which officially launched on Nov. 17, is a line of apparel designed by Palmer and inspired by the town he loves.

The line's name "is obviously abbreviated from Wrexham" Palmer says, "and we've given shares to the football club with profits going towards Wrexham AFC Community Trust to give back to the community."

Palmer tells PEOPLE he's been working on WXM Clothing "for the last six months" and is excited about fans of the show being able to see his creative side. The Welsh athlete says the launch "is really exciting" for him and he hopes the line will continue to create opportunities for Wrexham.

Much like his clothing line, Palmer says the FX series starring Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney "is for everyone" and really captures the community aspect of the town.

"If you don't like football, you can still watch the show because of the personalities on there, the dynamic, and then I think actually it will make you fall in love with football because you see the passion, you see the heartache, and you see the hard work that goes into it," says Palmer.

For many residents of Wrexham, "it's not just a game," says Palmer. "It's not just a sport, it's people's lives, and I don't just mean the players."

Palmer recognizes that the success of his team on the field and in the media means more opportunities for his town in a variety of ways, from fans to the team's staff.

Palmer says Wrexham residents "are very proud" of their team's success. "It just shows how much goes into the football club and how much the community relies on it and the success of it, how it lifts the town."