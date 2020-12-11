The card was purchased for $1.29 million, the highest price ever spent on a hockey card

Wayne Gretzky Rookie Card Makes History After It Sells for Nearly $1.3 Million

Wayne Gretzky is still making history decades after his retirement.

The 59-year-old hockey legend’s rookie card was sold on Thursday for $1.29 million, which marked the highest price ever spent on a hockey card, according to Forbes. The sale also made it the first hockey card to ever go for more than $1 million.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 1979-80 O-Pee-Chee rookie card, in which Gretzky can be seen wearing his Edmonton Oilers uniform, received a Gem Mint 10 score — meaning it’s in virtually perfect condition — according to Heritage Auctions.

“Gretzky is the greatest of all time," Chris Ivy of Heritage Auctions said in a statement to Yahoo Sports. "This is his rookie card, and then add onto all that it's O-Pee-Chee, which is the Canadian version, and is highly sought after."

Image zoom Wayne Gretzky rookie card | Credit: Goldin Auctions

Image zoom Wayne Gretzky rookie card | Credit: Goldin Auctions

The same card previously made history back in August 2016, when it sold for a then-record-making $465,000, Forbes reported.

Considered one of the greatest hockey players of all time, Gretzky won the Stanley Cup four times throughout his career and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame shortly after his retirement in 1999.

The Canadian star, nicknamed “The Great One,” started off his career with the Oilers — shortly before the team joined the NHL — and later joined the Los Angeles Kings in 1988. He went on to play for the St. Louis Blues and the New York Rangers.