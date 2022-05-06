Hockey Icon Wayne Gretzky Recreates Hilarious Michael Scott Meme from The Office

Wayne Gretzky reminded everyone of his words of wisdom — which were appropriated by Michael Scott — in the hilarious photo

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs are underway, and hockey legend Wayne Gretzky is injecting a little humor into the exciting NHL postseason.

Gretzky kicked off this year's Turner Sports inaugural Stanley Cup Playoff coverage with some of his most famous words of wisdom for the teams competing for this year's NHL title.

The 61-year-old recreated the beloved meme from NBC's 2005 hit series The Office, in which the show's main character — Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell — attributes Gretzky's quote to himself in an attempt to inspire his coworkers. The hilarious moment quickly became a fan favorite.

In the show, Scott writes Gretzky's quote, "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take," on a blackboard, but includes Gretzky's name in the quotation marks, then takes credit for the line, himself.

Gretzky's recreation of the viral meme — which had him holding up a sign with Scott's version of the quote, and the former athlete's added signature — was shared to the NHL on TNT's official Instagram account on Thursday.

"BREAK THE INTERNET @waynegretzky," the official NHL on TNT Instagram account wrote in the photo's caption.

The former athlete joined Turner Sports' NHL on TNT as an analyst in 2021, according to The Athletic.

"This is an exciting opportunity to share my experiences and perspectives on the game I will always cherish, while hopefully informing and entertaining fans along the way," Gretzky said in a statement at the time.