Hockey Legend Wayne Gretzky Sued for $10 Million After Allegedly Lying About Weight Loss Gum

The former Edmonton Oilers star is being sued by Steven Sparks, the creator of OMG Gum

Published on August 16, 2022 03:11 PM
Wayne Gretzky, NHL on TNT, Turner Sports attends the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2022 arrivals on the red carpet at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 18, 2022 in New York City.
Wayne Gretzky. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky is being sued for millions by a gum maker who claims the former Edmonton Oilers star lied about its weight loss benefits.

In court documents filed in Los Angeles and obtained by PEOPLE, plaintiff Steven Sparks claimed he hired Wayne's wife, Janet Gretzky, as a spokesperson for his OMG Gum, which he says is a "natural gum used to manage weight."

Wayne, helping to support the product that his wife was asked to promote, allegedly said he lost 35 lbs. in six to eight weeks thanks to OMG Gum — a statement that was repeated by Janet, according to the filing. The weight loss claim prompted Sparks and other investors to provide more funding to the parent company BuChew.

But in early 2020, Wayne allegedly admitted the claim was false.

"The statement that [Wayne] 'lost 35 lbs.' as a result of 'OMG gum' was the motivation for [Sparks] and other shareholders to invest and/or re-invest in BuChew, by either providing capital investments and/or services," the filing reads.

"[Wayne's] motivation for misrepresenting the truth was to increase the value of BuChew's stock which he surreptitiously purchased under his family's name," the documents continue.

PEOPLE has reached out to Wayne's agent for comment.

Wayne Gretzky, right, and his wife Janet Jones seen at the premiere of "Red Army" at the Ryerson Theatre during the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto, Ontario 2014 TIFF - "Red Army" Premiere, Toronto, Canada - 9 Sep 2014
Wayne Gretzky with his wife, Janet. Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Sparks also accused the couple of trying to remove him from his position at BuChew, then informing the company that they could no longer use Wayne's image or name to promote OMG Gum.

Because he re-invested money and services into BuChew after Wayne's alleged "35 lbs.," statement, Sparks says he is owed $10 million in damages.

"As a direct and proximate result of the Defendant's statement that he 'lost 35 lbs.,' [Sparks] has been damaged in an amount of $10,000,000.00."

"Plaintiff is entitled to special damages for the damage done to his, investment, business, trade, profession, occupation, or reputation including the amounts of money Plaintiff expended as a result of [Wayne's] assertions," they continued.

Sparks also requests $500,000 for attorney fees and other expenses related to the suit with 10% interest.

