Utah Jazz dancer Danielle Bush said yes when her boyfriend Brandon Heiser, popped the question

Watch: Utah Jazz Dancer Gets Engaged in Surprise Proposal During Performance on the Court

Utah Jazz dancer Danielle Bush got the surprise of a lifetime Monday night when the team took on the Charlotte Hornets at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

During a choreographed routine, Bush's boyfriend Brandon Heiser surprised his girlfriend with a special engagement proposal, with a little help from her teammates, KSL News reported.

As seen in a now-viral video on Twitter, Bush moved and grooved in sync with the other dancers until the music suddenly switched to "Marry You" by Bruno Mars, and the group broke out into a routine Bush didn't recognize.

"My first thought is, 'Oh my gosh, I'm going to lose my job,' " she later told KSL. "I tried to make eye contact with my teammates, but they wouldn't stop being all smiley and giggly and they weren't helping me out!"

Looking confused and trying to copy the other performers' moves, Bush quickly realized something was happening behind the scenes.

From there, Heiser walked out onto the court from the back of the dance formation, and got down on one knee. Elated, she said yes, and the couple embraced.

"Her reaction was what I will remember most," the groom-to-be later told the outlet of proposing after almost three years with his now- fiancée. "I didn't even notice the crowd."

It was a double win for fans at the game who got to witness the magic moment, as the Jazz beat the Hornets 112-102.

The winning team shared sweet words about the proposal on Instagram, and wished the couple well.

"The most wholesome moment. The music changed up on one of our dancers, then something amazing happened," the Jazz wrote, posting footage of the big moment.

Bush also reflected on the proposal on Instagram Wednesday.

"In an arena full of thousands, all I see is you. It was absolutely love at first sight the night I met you and almost 3 years later, I still feel those butterflies every time I come home from practice or work," she wrote.

"I will always and forever choose you and am so thrilled to call you my fiancé FINALLY! I love you my Honey Bran of Oats."

The dancer also thanked her coach Ashley Kelson and teammates for making it happen.

"Thank you so much to my amazing coach @mskelson and my teammates for making this the most epic night of my life. I love you all so much!" she said.