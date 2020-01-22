The life of two-time NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury is the subject of a powerful new documentary, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look.

In the trailer for A Kid from Coney Island, Marbury recounts, “I went from making $20 million dollars a year to zero.”

Marbury, now 42, grew up in the housing projects of Coney Island, New York, and watched as his three college basketball-playing brothers fail to make the pros. Eventually, he made his way to the NBA, playing for 12 seasons from 1996 to 2009 for teams including the New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In 2010, Marbury moved to China to play professionally in the Chinese Basketball Association, becoming a six-time All-Star.

“Stephon’s journey is not without its turbulences, but that’s real life,” producers Forest Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi tell PEOPLE in a statement of the doc. “He’s a cultural ambassador between Asia and America today — and we love seeing him rise and inspire millions of youths around the world.”

The film — directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, and produced by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman —

Image zoom

Kleiman, who is co-founder of Thirty Five Ventures, further tells PEOPLE, “I think all of us as consumers and viewers always want to see that heroic story and that redemption story. I don’t think people really understood how low it got and what great heights [Stephon] reached. What he achieved in China — on the opposite side of the world — was incredible and mind-blowing. I can’t even imagine another story like this in any sport, ever.”

RELATED: LeBron James Partnering with Lyft to Give Thousands of Teens Free Access to Bikes

Among those also featured in A Kid from Coney Island are Fat Joe, Stephen A. Smith, Cam’ron and Chauncy Billups.

A Kid from Coney Island will have a limited theatrical release in March.