Watch the First Trailer for the New Season of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
"This is the most competitive year we've ever seen," the trailer teases
The masks are on and the pom poms are ready.
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team is coming back for another season on CMT, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the trailer.
This season, the group of hopeful cheerleaders will have to not only deal with the rigorous training camp to secure a spot on the Cowboys squad, but also the coronavirus pandemic.
For the first time ever, the auditions were held virtually, before transitioning to a bubble for the summer training camp. All the cheerleaders lived, trained, and filmed in the bubble in hopes of making the team.
As the trailer teases, "This is the most competitive year we've ever seen."
Cowboys cheerleaders' Director of Cheerleading Kelli Finglass is back for season 15, as well as Head Choreographer Judy Trammell.
And special guests include former Bachelor star Melissa Rycroft Strickland — who is also a former Cowboys cheerleader — as a judge and a mentor, and sportscaster Erin Andrews and country singer Mickey Guyton in exciting appearances.
Season 15 of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team premieres on Nov. 24th at 10 p.m. EST on CMT. The season premiere will also air simultaneously on MTV.
