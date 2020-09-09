The new docuseries — which will feature Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez, and more — explores what it takes to be an elite gymnast

Watch First Trailer for Defying Gravity, New Docuseries About What It Takes to Be an Elite Gymnast

A new docuseries is taking a behind-the-scenes look at the road to becoming an elite gymnast, with the insight of some of the most incredible athletes ever to compete for Team USA.

In the first trailer for YouTube Originals' new series, Defying Gravity: The Untold Story of Women's Gymnastics, one of the young gymnasts featured admits, "Gymnastics is my whole life."

The six-part docuseries — from Main Event Media and Five All in the Fifth Entertainment (LANCE) — features 2021 Team USA Olympics hopefuls, as well as gymnasts including Laurie Hernandez, Aly Raisman, Jordyn Weiber, and more.

Defying Gravity profiles the risks, rewards, sacrifices, and dedication required to be successful in a constantly competitive field.

"You have to be so focused on yourself," Olympian Raisman explains in the trailer.

Adds Hernandez of herself and her fellow athletes: "Gymnasts bodies, we have like little superpowers everywhere."

The show will also explore the body image issues and ageism often associated with the sport, and will delve into the USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal in episode five.

Image zoom Defying Gravity: The Untold Story of Women's Gymnastics YouTube Originals

“It has been one of the greatest privileges of my directing career to be able to share the stories of so many incredible women in the sport of gymnastics,” series director Bess Kargman said in a statement. “Defying Gravity spotlights the fierce passion, courage and tenacity of so many inspiring athletes – including Nadia Comaneci, Laurie Hernandez, Katelyn Ohashi, Aly Raisman and so many more. I am elated the world will soon get to learn more about their powerful stories.”