"I always felt like, if they put me on the field they're never going to take me off," Tom Brady, 43, says in the teaser clip for the series

Watch the First Teaser for ESPN+'s Tom Brady Documentary Series Man in the Arena

Ahead of Tom Brady's 10th Super Bowl appearance, ESPN is giving fans of the 43-year-old quarterback a look at their fall 2021 documentary series about his decades of success in the NFL.

On Sunday, ESPN+ released a teaser from Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, a multi-part series looking at milestones of the athlete's career through his own eyes.

The entire series will be told from Brady's point-of-vew, with each episode focusing on a single one of the athlete's Super Bowl games (nine of which were with his former team the New England Patriots, and one with his current team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

In the teaser video, Brady can be seen, as well as his wife Gisele Bündchen. At the start of the clip, Brady narrates, "I always felt like, if they put me on the field they're never going to take me off."

On Sunday, Brady will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs and their star young quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 25.

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show ahead of the game, Mahomes expressed what it's like to be taking on Brady, who has six Super Bowl titles to his name.

"If I would've told you back in college, 'one day you're going to go toe-to-toe with Brady in the Super Bowl,' what would you have said at that point," Patrick asked Mahomes, who shared his surprise at Brady's team-switch after two decades with the Patriots.

"I didn't know he'd be on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I'll tell you that," Mahomes said with a smile. "... It's special. I've had a great start to the career but it's because I'm in a great organization with a lot of great people around me. I just try to take advantage of all the opportunities that I've been given and don't take them for granted."

"I understand that it's been a blessed situation, and I'm gonna try to do whatever I can to get another Super Bowl ring," he added.