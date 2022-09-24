Watch NBA Stars Recount Kobe Bryant's Leadership During 2008 Olympics in 'The Redeem Team' Sneak Peek

Kobe Bryant was so laser-focused on winning gold at the 2008 Summer Olympics he ran through his own Los Angeles Lakers teammate.

On Saturday, Netflix unveiled a sneak preview of its upcoming documentary film The Redeem Team, about the gold medal-winning American men's basketball team at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. The sneak preview shows NBA stars LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol and Chris Bosh recounting Bryant's leadership skills and competitive energy during the tournament.

In the preview, archival footage shows Bryant, who died at 41 in a fatal January 2020 helicopter crash, discuss playing against then-Lakers teammate Gasol of Spain in a matchup during the tournament's group stage.

"We're defending world champions, we're both undefeated, and this is a game everybody was waiting to see," Bryant says of Gasol in the footage shot ahead of the game, which took place on Aug. 16, 2008.

"We're like brothers, we're very, very close, and I'm very happy for him that he's playing well. We're very tight, so it's a little tough to compete against him," Bryant says in the clip.

The sneak preview then turns to Gasol today, interviewed while wearing a "Kobe 22" t-shirt, as he explains that Bryant visited him and his Spanish teammates before their matchup, which Gasol now views as part of Bryant's strategy to "soften me up."

John Biever /Sports Illustrated via Getty

Just before the game started, Bryant told his Team USA teammates he was going to "set the tone" for the game by intentionally colliding with Gasol on the very first play, as James, 37, and Wayne, 40, recall in the clip.

"Kobe said he's gonna set the tone to start the game and he said 'I'm running through Pau's f------ chest,' " James says in the clip. "'Man, you tripping, that's your teammate, you trippin, you ain't about to do that.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"'First play of the game I'm running through Paul Gasol,' " Wade similarly remembers Bryant saying. "We was like… what?"

"He said 'First play of the game, I know what they're going to run,' and he knew Pau would be the last screen, and he said 'I'm running through that motherf-----,' " Wade added.

And footage from the clip shows exactly that: Bryant lowers his shoulder into Gasol's screen while guarding another opponent, knocking Gasol to the ground and earning a personal foul.

"We was like... 'Holy s---,' " James says.

"He just went right into the middle of my chest, tried to get right through me to send a message," Gasol remembers. "Not just to me, but to his teammates. Say, hey, this might be my brother, I play with him, we're close, but I don't care about anything else but winning."

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty

James says in the clip that he knew Team USA would beat Spain as soon as Kobe hit Gasol.

"He did that to his teammate, oh my God, we was like 'Ain't no way. There's no way we're losing this game. We're about to beat the s--- out of Spain,' " James says.

Team USA went on to win that group-round matchup 119-82, according to Basketball-Reference. Bryant and the national team went on to meet Spain again in the tournament's gold-medal match, which the USA won 118-107.

The Redeem Team premieres on Netflix Friday, Oct. 7.