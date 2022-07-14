The actor has previously shared that he likes to get buff while in the buff, viewing it as "therapy, church, meditation"

Christopher Meloni Goes Nude for Peloton Ad: 'Some People Think the Way I Work Out Is Strange'

Peloton is celebrating #NationalNudeDay with a hilarious tribute to the actor Christopher Meloni.

On Thursday, the fitness company posted a video on Instagram of the Law & Order: Organized Crime star, 61, working out — in the buff — in honor of the R-rated social media holiday.

"Apparently some people think the way I work out is strange," Meloni says, while doing bicep curls with some heavy weights. "Honestly, I don't get it."

As the camera pulls back, it's revealed that Meloni is completely nude, with his private parts pixelated.

"Me, I don't think using the Peloton app is strange at all," he deadpans.

Meloni continues, moving on to ab crunches on the floor: "Sure, they're famous for their amazing equipment, but the app gets me motivated to do lots of different workouts."

The camera then cuts to the actor doing yoga, kickboxing and meditating, while still naked.

"And strength-training," he adds, while the camera gratuitously films his behind, well, from behind.

"I even use the app while running," he says while streaking across an outdoor path, passing two confused-looking people and a barking dog.

The commercial then ends with an Law & Order-esque voice-over.

"In the Peloton community, users are represented by two separate but equally motivated groups: Those who wear pants — and Christopher Meloni."

The ad is rooted in reality for the actor. In May, Meloni told PEOPLE that when he's exercising at home, he goes nude.

"I work out naked. It's my gym," he said at the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfronts in New York City, explaining that there he "can do whatever I want."

The Wet Hot American Summer star's physique has been a hot topic the past year after social media went crazy over a photo of his perfectly rounded butt. Meloni joked to Men's Health in September that his "ass" is having a cultural moment.

"I catch flies with my ass cheeks, like a Venus flytrap." Meloni joked to the outlet. "I'm clever with my ass cheeks!"

