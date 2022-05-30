Washington University Basketball Player Justin Hardy Dies at 22 After Stomach Cancer Diagnosis

The basketball player died early Sunday morning, according to his father Bob Hardy

St. Louis' Washington University is mourning the loss of basketball player Justin Hardy, who died on Sunday. He was 22.

"After 13 months of courageously redefining what it means to live with cancer, Justin passed peacefully early this morning, Sunday, May 29th," his father Bob Hardy announced on Twitter.

Hardy was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer in April 2021 and had been receiving treatment while competing on the school's basketball team. According to a statement from his family shared on a GoFundMe page, Hardy also graduated early from the university with a double major while undergoing treatment.

The Washington University forward, who was the second-leading scorer on the team, was the subject of an episode of ESPN's SportsCenter Featured in March.

College GameDay also profiled Hardy's inspiring story earlier this year. In it, Hardy discussed his passion for the sport, even amid his health battle.

He said, "This is me living my life regardless of the circumstances. If this isn't beating it, I don't know what is."

In the wake of his death Hardy's family asked that in lieu of flowers, those wanting to pay their respects do so by donating to the #HardyStrong GoFundMe.