Washington Nationals Celebrate First World Series Victory in 95 Years with Epic Parade in D.C.

The Washington Nationals celebrated their first-ever World Series title with an epic championship parade on Saturday in the nation’s capital.

Thousands gathered at the National Mall to follow the parade route that kicked off on Constitution Avenue and ended on Pennsylvania Avenue near the U.S. Capitol. Nats superfan Jeff Adams, who famously caught a World Series home run ball while holding beers, was also seen on a float waving at the crowd.

The parade is scheduled to conclude with a team rally on stage with the Commissioner’s Trophy in tow.

After their victory against the Houston Astros on Wednesday night, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser announced the team’s championship parade was to be held Saturday at 2 p.m. local time.

The epic D.C. celebration came just days after the Nats were met with a water cannon salute at Dulles International Airport on Thursday night when they arrived back from Houston, Texas, where games 6 and 7 were played.

The team has been celebrating since they clinched the championship 6-2, getting champagne-soaked in the team clubhouse as the alcohol continued to flow.