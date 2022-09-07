Washington Nationals Apologize to Young Girl and Her Mom After a 'Grown Man' Steals Her Baseball

"Grown man steals baseball from little girl," wrote the mom who filmed the viral clip

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on September 7, 2022 01:34 PM
Washington Nationals stadium
Photo: Will Newton/MLB Photos via Getty

Video shared by a young softball player's mother went viral on social media after an adult man intercepted a ball meant for a group of young girls.

The trending clip was filmed ahead of the Washington Nationals game against the Oakland Athletics on Sept. 2. Nationals first baseman Joey Meneses is seen tossing a ball to the group of young girls as they cheered for him from their seats at Nationals Park. But as the girls are about to collect the ball, a man is seen stepping in to intercept the catch.

"Grown man steals baseball from little girl," wrote Gina Hilliard, the mom who filmed the viral clip. "Can you get Joey Meneses to sign a baseball and send it to my daughter?" she added, tagging the Nationals' Twitter account.

The Nationals team had invited Hilliard's daughter and the Shenandoah Rec League team to the game as part of Youth Champions Day, to recognize the young athletes for "their hard work" and success in winning state titles.

A representative for the team has since gotten in touch with Hilliard, who provided an update on social media.

"Thank you @Nationals for reaching out and apologizing to hear that our experience that night was negatively impacted," Hilliard wrote. "They are sending something our way and hope that this can serve as a symbol of a good experience at the park rather than a bad one!"

RELATED VIDEO: Boy With Cancer Who Took Picture With MLB Star Reunites With Him 13 Years Later as a Dodger

The Washington Nationals are currently sitting at the bottom of the MLB's NL East division and are coming off of a 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals will host the Nationals for the third game of their series on Wednesday in St. Louis.

