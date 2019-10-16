The Washington Nationals Will Play in a World Series for the First-Time Ever

The Washington Nationals defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series

By Lindsay Kimble
October 16, 2019 10:55 AM

The Washington Nationals are heading to their first-ever World Series after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals in game four of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday.

The D.C. team’s victory seemed cemented early, with the Nationals scoring 7 runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Nationals ultimately beat the Cardinals 7-4.

The Nationals — who entered the series as a wild card team — is only one of two MLB teams that has never reached a World Series. The other team is the Seattle Mariners.

The Cardinals, on the other hand, have won 11 World Series, and last nabbed the title back in 2011.

Patrick Smith/Getty
Patrick Smith/Getty

Going into game four with three victories under their belts, the Nationals still didn’t want to be too optimistic.

“Nothing is won yet,” Max Scherzer said, The Washington-Post reported. “We have to bring the same kind of effort we’ve brought the whole time.”

The Nationals will play the winner of the series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees.

The Red Sox won the 2018 World Series, preceded by the Houston Astros in 2017.

