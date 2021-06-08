Washington Football Team Players Hilariously Share 'First Day of School' Photos as Minicamp Starts

Complete with blackboards and multi-colored chalk, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and his teammates took part in the school-themed photoshoot

On Tuesday, the Washington Football Team held day one of their mandatory minicamp and marked the occasion with a hilarious twist on the "first day of school" photo trend usually reserved for young children.

Complete with blackboards and multi-colored chalk, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, wide receiver Terry McLaurin, tight end Logan Thomas, punter Tress Way, offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi, placekicker Dustin Hopkins and running back Antonio Gibson all took part with individual descriptions of their year in the NFL, teacher, age, height, and friends.

With an impressive beard and menacing stare, Fitzpatrick, 38, kicked off the "first day" of his 17th year with a sign that named coach Ron Rivera as his teacher and his friends listed as McLaurin and wide receiver Curtis Samuel.

In January, Washington claimed its first NFC East title in five years and made the wildcard round, later losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who would go on to win Super Bowl LV.

The team's minicamp will run for three days until Thursday, and training camp starts on July 27th, running to 31st at Richmond's Bon Secours Training Center, where fans can attend.

Washington's regular season is scheduled to start on Sept. 12 at FedEx Field against the Los Angeles Chargers.