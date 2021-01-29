Washington Football Team Coach Ron Rivera Reveals He Is Cancer-Free 3 Months After Final Treatment

Ron Rivera announced in late August that he'd been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, located in a lymph node

Ron Rivera is officially cancer-free.

The Washington Football Team head coach — who announced back in August that he'd been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma — revealed the news that he was cancer-free on social media Thursday night, sharing a smiling photograph of himself sitting on a staircase and holding a sign reading, "WE KICKED CANCER'S ASS!" as his dogs joined for the photo op.

"Thank you everyone for your prayers, letters, texts & notes of encouragement & support. It truly made a difference in my treatment & recovery! #RiveraStrong," tweeted Ron, 59.

"Prayers have been answered," his wife, Stephanie Rivera, tweeted Thursday. "Thx to all the Drs & nurses who 'Coached up' @RiverboatRonHC and me and gave us the winning game plan to defeat cancer. The PET scan said it all, cancer you lost this fight! #RiveraStrong."

Added Ron's daughter Courtney Rivera in her own tweet, "Thank you all for the love and prayers ... just got off the phone with mom and dad leaving the hospital @RiverboatRonHC is officially cancer free!!!

Back in late August, the football coach announced he'd been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma located in a lymph node, detected through a "self-care check." Ron continued to coach the NFL team inbetween treatments.

In a statement announcing his diagnosis on Aug. 20, the Washington Football Team said Ron's cancer was "in an early stage, and is considered very treatable and curable, providing a good prognosis for Coach Rivera for a full recovery."

"Coach Rivera has consulted with leading doctors and oncology specialists and is establishing his treatment plan in conjunction with the team's medical staff and his outside physicians," read the statement at the time.

The team added that they wished their coach "a speedy recovery, and we will be supporting him every step of the way."

In October, the Washington Football Team shared an emotional video of Ron walking out of the hospital after undergoing his last round of cancer treatment. In the clip, medical staffers cheered as the coach walked down the hallway wearing a mask, ringing the victory bell to applause.

On Twitter, Ron's wife Stephanie — with whom he shares two children, Christopher and Courtney — wrote, "Very emotional moment for @RiverboatRonHC. Hope others battling cancer can also look forward to ringing their bell when they complete treatment."

Ron also posted pictures of himself from the beginning of treatment to the end, writing, "How it started. How it's going!"