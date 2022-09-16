Washington Commanders' Brian Robinson Doing Agility Drills 2 Weeks After Being Shot in the Leg

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson is back on the field less than three weeks after being shot in the leg.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old posted videos on his Instagram Story showing his intensive training, along with the caption, "Day 1 back on the field 🙏🏾."

The Commanders' media team said that Robinson "continues to make progress in his recovery from multiple gunshot wounds." He was in the gym on the stationary bike on Wednesday, they said, before trying out agility drills the next day.

"Robinson still has a long way to go, but his progress is certainly incredible," they said.

Robinson won't be able to play in any of the Commanders' first four games, but he could make a return during Week 5, reported ESPN.

Last month, Robinson was shot multiple times and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, per team officials.

On August 29, according to the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department, officers from the First District responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast, at approximately 12:08 a.m.

"Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds," police said in a news release. "The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries."

Washington Commanders Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. Scott Taetsch/Getty

A police spokesman told ESPN that Robinson had "a couple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities." Authorities are trying to determine if the incident was a car-jacking or armed robbery.

Robinson previously played football at the University of Alabama where he was on two College Football Playoff National Championship teams, and was chosen by the Commanders in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft.