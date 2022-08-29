Washington Commanders Rookie Brian Robinson Hospitalized After Being Shot Multiple Times in D.C.

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot multiple times early Sunday morning and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, team officials have confirmed.

According to the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department, officers from the First District responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast, at approximately 12:08 a.m.

"Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds," police said in a news release. "The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries."

A police spokesman told ESPN that Robinson had "a couple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities." Authorities are trying to determine if the incident was a car-jacking or armed robbery.

The NFL did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Monday.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, along with co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, president Jason Wright, team physician Anthony Casolaro and clinical psychologist Barbara Roberts, were at the hospital, ESPN said.

"I just got done visiting w/Brian," Rivera tweeted Sunday night. "He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support. He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best."

After recovering a firearm nearby, police are now looking for two men and for "a vehicle of interest," described as a white Toyota Camry. The car was captured on a nearby surveillance camera, the Metro Police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

Anyone who can identify the vehicle or who has knowledge of the incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text tips to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

Robinson, 23, previously played football at the University of Alabama where he was on two College Football Playoff National Championship teams, and was chosen by the Commanders in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft.