Warriors Put on 'Fireworks Show' by Scoring 51 Points in a Single Quarter, Setting NBA Record

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors sent a strong message to the NBA on Tuesday by earning a 142-111 victory to reclaim the top spot in the Western Conference and setting multiple records in the process.

The defending champions immediately came out swinging while visiting the Denver Nuggets, scoring a jaw-dropping 51 points in the first quarter and breaking the previous NBA record of 50 points, which was held by several teams.

“It’s beautiful, beautiful basketball,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the game. “Just liked the way our guys moved the ball, the shot fakes, playing with purpose, playing with a simple style of execution but aggressive at the same time. Finding that balance is always what we’re looking for. That was as good as it gets for us.”

“I don’t remember a better first quarter,” he continued. “That was a fireworks show.”

The Warriors made 10 three-pointers during that time, setting a franchise record for most threes made in a quarter, ESPN reported.

The Phoenix Suns were the last team to score 50 points in a quarter, back in 1990, according to USA Today.

“Obviously, there’s not gonna be very many record-setting quarters every night,” the Warriors’ Klay Thompson said, according to ESPN. “But it shows you what we’re capable of when we’re hitting on all cylinders. It’s beautiful to watch, and it’s more fun to be a part of.”

Coming into the game, the Nuggets were the top-seeded team in the hotly contested Western Conference, likely one of the reasons the Warriors were firing on all cylinders.

“We’ve been paying attention,” Curry said. “We know who’s been playing well — and to be honest, we haven’t played as well against the playoff teams in the West. We wanna kinda correct that going into the last half of the season.

With their victory, the Warriors now sit atop the West and lead the Nuggets by half a game.

“This is a big night for us to continue to build momentum,” Curry added. “We want to be able to carry this and put a nice little streak together, and we’re doing it.”

Believe it or not, the Warriors haven’t even reached their final form — All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, who joined the Warriors to much controversy over the summer, will be making his debut on Friday against the LA Clippers after returning from injury.