Warriors' Klay Thompson to Miss 2020-21 Season After Tearing Achilles Tendon During Workout

It's the second consecutive season that Klay Thompson will not play due to injury

Klay Thompson will have to sit out another season.

The Golden State Warriors player, 30, tore his right achilles tendon this week and will miss the upcoming season as a result of the injury, the team announced on Twitter Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The injury happened during a workout on Wednesday, the team said, and Thompson underwent an MRI on Thursday.

"Klay Thompson suffered a torn right Achilles tendon, an MRI confirmed today in Los Angeles," the team said in a statement. "Thompson suffered the injury in a workout yesterday in Southern California. He is expected to miss the 2020-21 season."

This marks the second season in a row that Thompson will miss due to an injury. He injured his left ACL in 2019 during the championships against the Toronto Raptors.

As pointed out by USA Today, the All-Star had only missed one playoff game in his eight years in the NBA up until that point.

Several athletes offered their well-wishes to Thompson after the news of his injury was made public.

"Get well soon champ @KlayThompson," wrote teammate Juan Toscano Anderson on Twitter.

Former Warriors player Rick Barry said that his "prayers and empathy go out to" Thompson.

"Having had injuries that kept me away from the game I know how devastating it can be emotionally," Barry, 76, said in a tweet. "If anyone can get through this and come back, I’m sure it’s Klay with his great work ethic."

Image zoom Klay Thompson injuries his leg during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 | Credit: Lachlan Cunningham/Getty

Thompson's agent did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, but ESPN reported that the player is expected to make a full recovery in time to play in the 2021-22 season.

During Wednesday night's virtual NBA draft, the Warriors selected center James Wiseman (second overall) as well as guards Nico Mannion (48th overall) and Justinian Jessup (51st overall).