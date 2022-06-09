Despite the chants directed his way during Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Draymond Green said he and his family "walked out of there smiling with our heads held high"

Draymond Green and Wife Respond to Obscene Chants by Celtics Fans During NBA Finals: 'Shameful'

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a play in the third quarter against Derrick White #9

Some members of the Golden State Warriors were unhappy with Boston Celtics fans during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

Throughout the game, Warriors players heard Boston fans use NSFW words in their chants aimed at Warriors veteran Draymond Green.

After the loss, which gave the Celtics a 2-1 lead in the series, Warriors guard Klay Thompson criticized the Celtics fans in attendance at TD Garden.

"We've played in front of rude people before," the 32-year-old said in a postgame press conference., as reported by Yahoo Sports. "Dropping F-bombs with children in the crowd. Real classy. Good job Boston."

According to CBS Sports, the sentiment was also shared by Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who sarcastically said of the chants: "Classy, very classy."

Golden State lost the matchup 116-100.

The chorus of chants began as soon as Green took the court for player introductions, as seen in NBC Sports' video coverage.

In a post to her Instagram Story on Wednesday night, Green's wife, Hazel Renee, said the couple's young children were at the game and heard the chants directed at their father.

"Tough loss tonight but in NO WAY, shape or form should fans be allowed to chant obscenities at players," she wrote in the Instagram Story, which took aim at both Celtics fans and the NBA.

Renee claimed the NBA did not enforce "code of conduct" rules that are placed on cards "at every seat." The small handouts warn fans that any disrespectful behavior could result in their removal.

"Are they not human?" Renee wrote in her post about fans in Boston. "Is someone standing at your job saying off the wall things to you?"

She added: "My kids were at the game tonight hearing that mess! Very DISGUSTING of you little @celtics fans. Just shameful."

On Wednesday night, Green, a three-time NBA champion, addressed the incident on an episode of his podcast, The Draymond Green Show.

The Warriors Draymond Green (23) hears it from the fans after he committed a fourth quarter foul. The Boston Celtics hosted the Golden State Warriors for Game Three of the NBA Finals Draymond Green plays in the 2022 NBA Finals | Credit: Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

"I know Hazel is very upset just because our kids were at the game and were listening to that," Green said. "Quite frankly, I don't make much of it."

The father-of-two said the chants were a teachable moment for his 5-year-old son, Draymond Jamal Green.

"I'm raising a man so I don't make much of him hearing or seeing that," he explained. "We walked out of there smiling with our heads held high... I'm actually happy that he saw that because, for the rest of his life, we'll have the opportunity to talk about [it]. You can get through it."

"My family is totally livid and trust me, I get it," he continued. "I totally understand, but for me, who's raising a young black man in America... for him to understand how this world works... that was just another example of it. No harm, no foul."

However, Green ended the segment by using an expletive aimed at Celtics fans.