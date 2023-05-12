Kevon Looney Calls His Mom and Dad Separately After Every Game: 'They've Got Notes' (Exclusive)

Golden State's power forward shares his game-day routine with PEOPLE ahead of the Warriors' elimination game on Friday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 12, 2023 04:53 PM
Kevon Looney
Photo: Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors power forward Kevon Looney makes three phone calls after every game he plays with the team.

"I call my dad first, then my mom will call me 30 seconds later and we'll have the same conversation," Looney, 27, tells PEOPLE. The third call he makes is to a former coach, who helps Looney identify what he "could have done better" and how he'll need to improve for the next game.

The NBA champion says his parents, Victoria and Doug Looney, watch every game and always "have notes" for their son.

"They usually tell me what they saw on the court or what people have been saying on the radio, stuff like that," he explains. "It's always win, lose, or draw, too, even sometimes when I don't feel like talking."

Looney continues, "I know it's a good conversation, even if I didn't play well. It's just always good to hear from your parents."

Kevon Looney
Kevon Looney/Instagram

Victoria and Doug don't have social media, according to their son. Still, Looney and his parents became the subjects of hateful social media posts after he was involved in a play that injured Lakers star Anthony Davis on Wednesday.

A now-deleted tweet threatened to release the family's home address and incited dozens of vile comments from other users.

Kylen Mills, a reporter for ESPN+ and host of a weekly Warriors podcast, said she was "sickened by the racism and hate" being directed at Looney's parents. "It's disgusting and uncalled for under any circumstances. No room for any of it in basketball," Mills added in her tweet.

Fortunately, Looney says his parents are "probably oblivious to" what internet trolls say on social media. The only way they'd even see social media vitriol would be "if someone texted them about it," says Looney, "but no, they don't see it, and I don't pay attention to it."

Looney and the Warriors will attempt to extend their playoff series to a Game 7 on Friday with a win against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles.

The team's spirits are high ahead of the elimination game, Looney tells PEOPLE. "We're all locked in," he says of Golden State's star-studded roster that includes Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

"Everybody's excited to try to complete the mission of coming back from 3-1," says Looney, whose pre-game routine now includes chatting with fans live on TIDAL.

To get his spirits up, especially before a crucial postseason game, Looney relies on music, much like the rest of the Warriors squad. "Music is how I get into the zone, how I get ready to go to battle and get physical," he says.

Kevon Looney
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Making playlists has always been a part of Looney's pre-game routine, as well as a way for him to connect with teammates and coaches, which made his partnership with TIDAL a perfect match.

Looney takes pride in his ability to curate the perfect playlist to set the tone for his team on game-days. "I always feel like I'm number one at that," he says.

"That's something I've always done my whole career, making playlists before the game. It's something that I talk about with my teammates and my training staff, like who has the best taste and who has the best playlist."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

If Looney isn't the first Warrior to the aux cord during practice, he says it's likely Jordan Poole. "I don't think people would like his playlist that much though," Looney jokes.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 21: Draymond Green #23 and Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors hi-five during the game against the Toronto Raptors on November 21, 2021 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty

And if the Warriors are listening to "a lot of afro beats or island type music," it's likely youngster Jonathon Kuminga who's responsible, says Looney.

After the team's victory at home in Game 5 over the Lakers, which kept their season alive, Looney says the "big win" had the whole team "riding high," so he put on "a lot of Lil Baby to keep that energy going" in the locker room.

Game 6 between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers tips off at 7 p.m. PT on Friday.

Related Articles
The Kelce Family
Travis and Jason Kelce Say They Would Get Their Mom Donna the Same Gifts Every Holiday (Exclusive)
Snoop Dogg Competing Against Ryan Reynolds with Bid to Buy the Ottawa Senators
Ryan Reynolds' Bid to Own Ottawa Senators Will Not Move Forward
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Dwyane Wade Tells Athletes 'Humble Yourself' to Succeed After Retiring: 'There's Much More Left' (Exclusive)
Breanna Stewart Opens Up About Motherhood as a WNBA Star
Breanna Stewart Is 'Ready to Start a New Chapter' with the Liberty as She Balances Basketball and Motherhood
Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a photo during the Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day at Camelback Ranch on Thursday, March 17, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
Mookie Betts Launches Podcast, Says He's 'Not Going to Waste' Life 'Only Thinking About Baseball' (Exclusive)
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens Signs with Green Bay Packers: 'New Beginnings'
Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Tom Brady Reportedly in 'Deep Discussions' to Buy Partnership in Las Vegas Raiders
Georgia Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter (88) during the G-Day intrasquad spring game on April 16, 2022 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA.
Eagles' Jalen Carter Sued by Father of Georgia Teammate Who Died in Car Crash in $40M Lawsuit
Matt Araiza
Former Bills Punter Matt Araiza Was Not Present at Alleged Gang Rape, Prosecutors Claim: Report
LeBron James and wife Savannah Brinson
LeBron James' Wife Savannah Talks People Thirsting Over Her Online: 'I Appreciate It'
The University of Utah sign in Salt Lake City
University of Utah Swimmer Allegedly Flees to Canada amid Felony Rape Investigation: Report
Tom Brady Celebrates Niece Maya Winning PAC-12 Player of the Year: ‘LFG’
Tom Brady Celebrates Niece Maya Winning PAC-12 Player of the Year: 'LFG'
Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Tom Brady to Be Honored by Patriots at Home Opener: 'I Invited Him Back,' Robert Kraft Says
Foster Moreau #87 of the Las Vegas Raiders walks off the field after a 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers
Foster Moreau Signs with New Orleans Saints Weeks After Revealing Hodgkin's Lymphoma Diagnosis
Washington State forward DJ Rodman (11) shoots a free throw during the first round game of the men's Pac-12 Tournament between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Washington State Cougars on March 11, 2020, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
Dennis Rodman's Son D.J. to Join Bronny James at the University of Southern California
Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals walks on the sideline during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray Donates $25,000 to Texas Mall Shooting Victims