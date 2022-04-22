A Golden State Warriors fan was hoppin' happy to get her jersey signed by the NBA star during Thursday's game

Warriors Fan Is Overcome with Emotion While Getting Stephen Curry's Autograph

One fan couldn't contain her excitement after meeting Stephen Curry.

Before Thursday's Game 3 of the first-round NBA Playoffs series between the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets, the 33-year-old basketball player was leaving the court after the game when he came across a woman wearing his jersey.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She began to jump up and down as Curry approached her, then she handed him a marker for an autograph. The sweet moment was caught on camera and the woman is seen saying "Oh my God" as Curry signed the back of her jersey.

This isn't the only sweet interaction between Curry and a fan.

Last month, the star created the memory of a lifetime for one little girl at the Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets game.

Curry spent time talking to an emotional PJ O'Byrne, 10, at Denver, Colorado's Ball Arena ahead of the Warriors' 113-102 defeat over the Nuggets.

According to NBC Sports, O'Byrne is a big Curry fan and received tickets for the Warriors' Dec. 30 game against the Nuggets as a birthday present from her parents. That game was rescheduled for March, and O'Byrne and her family were in attendance for the match-up.

Unfortunately, Curry was rested for the game, and when O'Byrne found out, she got emotional. Her heartbreak was caught on video and inspired the Warriors to invite her back for the following game.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors greets young fan, P.J. OBrien before the game Stephen Curry | Credit: Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

In a video of their interaction, Curry told an emotional O'Byrne, "I'm sorry about Monday, but we made it up right?"

"Hope you have a good time tonight," he added in his conversation with the little girl, who was sitting courtside and had a special sign for Curry. "I'm so glad that you love basketball."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After the game, the dad of three spoke with a reporter on the court about the interaction and making a young fan's dreams come true.