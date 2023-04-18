Warriors' Draymond Green Ejected from Playoff Game for Stomping on Opponent: 'My Leg Got Grabbed'

"The explanation [from the referees] was I stomped too hard," Green told reporters about his ejection from the game

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 18, 2023 08:52 AM
Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors talks to the media after Round 1 Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs
Draymond Green. Photo: Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Draymond Green is making headlines again.

The controversial Golden State Warriors star, 33, was ejected from Monday night's playoff game 2 after he appeared to stomp on Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis with about 7 minutes remaining on the clock.

In a video of the incident, Sabonis, 26, could be seen crashing down on the court after he collided with Warriors players, with his arms seemingly locking around Green's ankles following the fall.

Green, who had turned to chase the ball down the opposite side of the court, then appeared to stomp on Sabonis' ribs before jumping free.

Sabonis held his chest and appeared to writhe in pain after the stomp before slowly getting up. Green then received a flagrant 2 foul for unsportsmanlike conduct and was thrown out of the game.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights. Referees just watching," Green said in a post-game conference, explaining the incident to reporters in a clip posted by CBS Sports. "I gotta land my foot somewhere and I'm not the most flexible person, so it's not stretching that far."

When reporters asked if he "couldn't really see where he was stepping," he responded, "I can only step so far and pull my leg away, so it is what it is."

"The explanation [from the referees] was I stomped too hard," Green added.

Meanwhile Sabonis, who received a technical foul for the interaction, described the incident as "playoff basketball" and said he had no animosity toward Green following the game, per CBS Sports and Fox News.

The Warriors ultimately lost against the Kings 114-106, leaving the California team 0-2 in the playoffs.

Green made headlines last year after a video leaked of him punching teammate Jordan Poole during practice. Following the incident, Green issued a public apology and said he was stepping away from the team for a few days.

A month later, he spoke to PEOPLE, saying it's hard for basketball fans to "really know" him, even after 10 years in the league.

"I don't think NBA fans really know Draymond Green and I don't think it's their business to really know Draymond Green," the four-time NBA champion told PEOPLE while on the set of his UNINTERRUPTED talk show, Throwing Bones, in Los Angeles.

"If you thought you could get to know me through watching me compete, shame on you," Green continued, reminding audiences that playing in the NBA is a job at the end of the day.

"That's what we go through as athletes," he added. "Someone can watch you on a TV screen and while watching you on that TV screen, they will walk away from that saying, 'He's a f---ing a------.' "

Related Articles
Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a play in the third quarter against Derrick White #9
Draymond Green Says Fan Who Was Ejected from Golden State Warriors Game Threatened His Life
Earl Tywone Stevens Sr., known as the rapper E-40, yells at arena security personnel before being escorted from courtside seating during Game One of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center on April 15, 2023 in Sacramento, California.
Rapper E-40 Says 'Racial Bias' Led to Him Getting Kicked Out of Sacramento Kings Playoff Game
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 10: Kyle Anderson #5 celebrates a dunk by Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Brooklyn Nets in the fourth quarter of the game at Target Center on March 10, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Nets defeated the Timberwolves 124-123 in overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
NBA Star Rudy Gobert Apologizes After Punching Teammate Mid-Game: 'Emotions Got The Best of Me'
Hazel Renee and Draymond Green attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Draymond Green's Wife? All About Hazel Renee
Draymond Green Throwing Bones
Draymond Green Says 'Shame on You' to Fans Who Think They Know Him from Just Watching Basketball
Family members applaud Moss Point, Mississippi, High School guard Devin Booker, after he announced his commitment to play college basketball for the University of Kentucky on Thursday, October 31, 2013
All About Devin Booker's Parents, Melvin Booker and Veronica Gutierrez
Ja Morant listens to a question during a news conference
Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Reportedly Enters Counseling Program in Florida
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 07: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on against the Golden State Warriors in the second half of Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 07, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Ja Morant Issues Apology for Showing Gun on Instagram After NBA Initiates Investigation
Ja Morant
Ja Morant Suspended for 8 Games After Displaying Gun While in a Club in Instagram Live Video
Ja Morant
Police Investigating NBA Star Ja Morant After He Allegedly Displayed a Gun on Social Media
Ayesha, Steph, Riley, Ryan, and Canon Curry
All About Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry's 3 Kids
Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a play in the third quarter against Derrick White #9
Draymond Green and Wife Respond to Obscene Chants by Celtics Fans During NBA Finals: 'Shameful'
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19 : LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against the Washington Wizards on November 19, 2003 at the MCI Center in Washington DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images); PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Second-Generation Ballers: Rising NBA Stars Whose Parents Were Also Players 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 21: Draymond Green #23 and Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors hi-five during the game against the Toronto Raptors on November 21, 2021 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Warriors' Jordan Poole Breaks Silence on Draymond Green Punch: 'We're Here to Play Basketball'
Draymond Green ESPY Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles - 20 Jul 2022
Hazel Renee Jokes About Fiancé Draymond Green's Many Technical Fouls: There Goes 'the Wedding Fund'
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry (L) presents U.S. President Joe Biden with a jersey bearing #46 as Vice President Kamala Harris (R) looks on January 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Warriors won the 2022 NBA Championship.
Joe Biden and Steph Curry Step Out at the White House: 'Team Captains'