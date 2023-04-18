Warriors' Draymond Green Ejected from Playoff Game for Stomping on Opponent: 'My Leg Got Grabbed'

Draymond Green is making headlines again.

The controversial Golden State Warriors star, 33, was ejected from Monday night's playoff game 2 after he appeared to stomp on Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis with about 7 minutes remaining on the clock.

In a video of the incident, Sabonis, 26, could be seen crashing down on the court after he collided with Warriors players, with his arms seemingly locking around Green's ankles following the fall.

Green, who had turned to chase the ball down the opposite side of the court, then appeared to stomp on Sabonis' ribs before jumping free.

Sabonis held his chest and appeared to writhe in pain after the stomp before slowly getting up. Green then received a flagrant 2 foul for unsportsmanlike conduct and was thrown out of the game.

"My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights. Referees just watching," Green said in a post-game conference, explaining the incident to reporters in a clip posted by CBS Sports. "I gotta land my foot somewhere and I'm not the most flexible person, so it's not stretching that far."

When reporters asked if he "couldn't really see where he was stepping," he responded, "I can only step so far and pull my leg away, so it is what it is."

"The explanation [from the referees] was I stomped too hard," Green added.

Meanwhile Sabonis, who received a technical foul for the interaction, described the incident as "playoff basketball" and said he had no animosity toward Green following the game, per CBS Sports and Fox News.

The Warriors ultimately lost against the Kings 114-106, leaving the California team 0-2 in the playoffs.

Green made headlines last year after a video leaked of him punching teammate Jordan Poole during practice. Following the incident, Green issued a public apology and said he was stepping away from the team for a few days.

A month later, he spoke to PEOPLE, saying it's hard for basketball fans to "really know" him, even after 10 years in the league.

"I don't think NBA fans really know Draymond Green and I don't think it's their business to really know Draymond Green," the four-time NBA champion told PEOPLE while on the set of his UNINTERRUPTED talk show, Throwing Bones, in Los Angeles.

"If you thought you could get to know me through watching me compete, shame on you," Green continued, reminding audiences that playing in the NBA is a job at the end of the day.

"That's what we go through as athletes," he added. "Someone can watch you on a TV screen and while watching you on that TV screen, they will walk away from that saying, 'He's a f---ing a------.' "