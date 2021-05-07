Golden State Warriors' Damion Lee Says He Tested Positive for COVID After Getting Fully Vaccinated

Damion Lee tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

Ahead of Thursday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the 28-year-old Golden State Warriors guard revealed that he recently tested positive for the illness and experienced an array of symptoms despite having received his vaccine.

While speaking with reporters, Lee said, "I did test positive for COVID about two weeks ago. I did get the vaccine [at] the middle, end of March, but essentially this was just a rare breakthrough case."

Citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Lee continued by noting that he is one of a select amount of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated. As of April 26, the CDC reported 9,245 breakthrough infections out of the over 95 million people who became vaccinated.

"Right now, there's no timeline in the immediate future for me coming back and playing," added Lee, who is teammate Stephen Curry's brother-in-law. "I still have protocols and hurdles I still have to clear from the medical side."

According to ESPN, Lee received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on March 22 and later tested positive for COVID on April 21 and experienced various symptoms of the novel respiratory illness.

"I had headache, chills, sneezing, congestion, soreness, body aches," Lee told reporters. "It felt like I was hit by a car. Like hit by two cars at once every step I took. It hurt, it was pain, soreness."

Lee added, "It felt like there was a weight on my chest for a couple of days, like it was just hard to breathe."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr called Lee's health situation "shocking," according to ESPN, and said, "I feel for him because he's had an excellent season and obviously this is really putting him in a tough spot."

Kerr, 55, added, "He hasn't been able to work out at all, so we'll what happens basketball-wise. But the main thing is he's healthy and feeling better and we're obviously relieved about that."