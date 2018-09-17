Buffalo Bills Cornerback Vontae Davis Literally Retires During Halftime

One of the Buffalo Bills’ starting cornerbacks made a surprising statement in what could be the most jaw-dropping retirement in NFL history.

After 10 seasons, Vontae Davis abruptly retired during halftime of Sunday’s 31-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. (Buffalo was down 28-6 after the first half.)

The two-time Pro Bowl cornerback, 30, put on his street clothes, walked out of the stadium and decided to retire, according to Sports Illustrated. Bills coach Sean McDermott also confirmed Davis’ mid-game exit, telling reporters: “[He] pulled himself out of the game. He communicated to us that he was done,” according to SI.

Vontae, the younger brother of Redskins tight end Vernon Davis, tweeted a statement explaining his departure, revealing that he came to the “overwhelming” decision during the first half of the game.

“This isn’t how I pictured retiring from the NFL. But today on the field, reality hit me and hard. I shouldn’t be out there anymore,” his statement read.

Davis, who wed his longtime girlfriend Megan Harpe in summer 2015, continued: “I meant no disrespect to my teammates and coaches. But I hold myself to a standard… But physically, I know today that isn’t possible, and I had an honest moment with myself.”

Many on the Bills’ 53-man roster were still visibly frustrated after the game.

“I don’t have nothing to say about Vontae. I’ll give him a little bit more respect than he showed us today as far as quitting,” defensive end Lorenzo Alexander told reporters, according to SI. “He didn’t say nothing to nobody. You know as much as I know. I found out going into the second half of the game. They said, ‘He’s not coming out. He retired.’ “

Alexander added, “Pop Warner, high school, college, pros. Never heard of it. Never seen it. And it’s just completely disrespectful to his teammates.”

Vontae Davis

Davis signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Bills in February after six seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and an injury-plagued 2017 season SI reported. He was originally the Miami Dolphins’ first-round pick in the 2009 NFL draft.