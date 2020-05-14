Von Miller Opens Up About His 'Frightening' Coronavirus Experience: 'My Lungs Were Constricting'

"I wouldn’t say that I thought I was going to die or anything like that, but it did cross my mind a little bit," the Denver Broncos linebacker said

NFL star Von Miller is speaking out about his experience with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Denver Broncos linebacker, 31, detailed the"frightening" symptoms he suffered earlier this year in an interview with The Washington Post on Wednesday, sharing that his illness started with a simple cough that eventually led him to "not being able to breathe."

"I started to get a cough, but I rarely ever get sick, so I really didn’t think about it being the coronavirus. I thought I just had a cold," he said. "I was still coughing when I was making my protein shake, and my assistant told me: 'Why don’t you just go get tested? The Broncos, they got free tests; it’s right down the street.' Two days later they tell me I had the coronavirus."

Miller shared that his symptoms got worse given his history with asthma.

"I got asthma, but it was past the asthma attack — like my lungs were constricting," he recalled. "My asthma nebulizer helped, but it still didn’t feel like it was supposed to. That was the most frightening part. Just going to sleep knowing that my oxygen level could drop and I could wake up and have to go to the hospital."

He continued of his other symptoms, "You can’t really taste. You can’t really smell. That in turn kind of messes with your appetite, so you’re not really eating like you’re supposed to.

"The first four, five days I was honestly nervous," he added. I wouldn’t say that I thought I was going to die or anything like that, but it did cross my mind a little bit."

Having made a full recovery from the coronavirus, Miller now wants to pass on what he's learned about the respiratory disease to teammates and those in the NFL.

"They don’t even think it’s real. That’s the craziest part," he said. "I told them to take it serious. Take all of this serious. Take social distancing serious."

"I just want to do as much as I can to spread awareness," Miller — who recently launched his Von Sacks COVID campaign to feed those affected by the virus — added. "To be honest, whenever this virus started, I was trying to stay out the way. I was trying to stay home, stay out the way and wait this thing out. I ended up getting the virus at home. That’s when it really hit me, like, just staying low and social distancing ain’t enough. I’ve got to do my part."

"I had the virus, so I know how serious it is. It’s not just me saying do this and do that or just trying to raise money for a cause or anything like that. I actually had it."

Miller went public with his coronavirus diagnosis in April and the Broncos confirmed his positive COVID-19 test results in a statement.

“Von has elected to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that anyone can be afflicted with coronavirus,” the team said on its website. “Von is doing well and recovering at home in self-isolation. He remains under the care of team doctors, who are following all coronavirus treatment procedures to ensure a safe environment for Von and our community.”

When asked about potentially playing to an empty stadium come fall, Miller told the Today show that month that he believes the NFL “should do whatever is safe.”

“That would always be our first precaution, to do whatever is safe,” he said. “Whatever we have to do to get things back to normal, that’s what we should do.”

As of May 14, there have been at least 1,376,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with 82,355 deaths from coronavirus-related illness.