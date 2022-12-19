Von Miller 'Still Needs Mom's Permission' for New Tattoo, Despite Being 'Tatted All Over' His Body

"Right before I started getting tattoos, I had to promise my mom to not get tattoos on my hands, my neck or my face," the Buffalo Bills linebacker tells PEOPLE exclusively of his tat "pact" with his mom

Published on December 19, 2022 12:47 PM
Von Miller Instagram
Photo: Von Miller Instagram

Football aside, Von Miller is synonymous with two things: tattoos and hairdos.

Since making his unique 'do debut at the start of the 2022 NFL season with the reveal of a triangle-shaped tuft in the back of his head, the Buffalo Bills star linebacker proves he's continuing to stir up the style scene, both on and off the field.

While talking about his latest partnership with Doritos, Miller opened up to PEOPLE exclusively about the thought process behind his bold buzz and the distinct reason why he hasn't yet gotten the meaningful shape inked onto his body.

"The haircut chose me," the two-time Super Bowl champion, 33, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It started out as a really, really small triangle, and then it just grew and grew." But it's more than just a three-point shape to Miller!

Von Miller
Frito-Lay North America

The athlete tweeted in September: "A triangle represents manifestation, enlightenment, revelation, and a higher perspective." He continued in part, "Spiritually, it represents a path towards enlightenment or connection to an omnipresent being."

Upon learning the deeper meaning behind triangles, Miller tells PEOPLE that the haircut "felt so fitting to where I am and what I'm doing in my life right now."

For a soul-aligning shape, you'd think the eight-time Pro Bowler would have it permanently inked onto his body by now — especially as someone who has "so many tattoos it's just one big tattoo," he says.

But there's a higher force that's come between Miller and his triangle tat desire: his mother.

von miller
Von Miller/instagram

"You know what's crazy?" the All-Pro football player begins to explain. "Right before I started getting tattoos, I had to promise my mom to not get tattoos on my hands, my neck or my face," he admits. "And it was tough, but I stayed true to that."

Now, the "pact" he made with his mom has only gotten tougher. Why? Because the tuft of hair would serve as the perfect stencil for a triangle tattoo, of course! "Lately I had been wanting to get the triangle tatted underneath the hair, and I'm still trying to convince my mom to let me do it," he says.

The only problem? "It still needs mom's permission," says Miller because it falls in one of the three forbidden locations. "I'm tatted all over my body, and those were spots that she specifically said not to get." He adds: "My dad, he really didn't care. But my mom, I made the pact with her, and it is special between us."

von miller
AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty

While Miller's currently "lobbying to get that triangle [tattooed] in the same spot" as the hair on his head, he's continuing to sport the cut in the meantime. In fact, he's encouraging fans across the country to do the same!

Thanks to his latest partnership with Doritos, Miller's hairdo inspired the #NameThatTriangle social media contest, which rewards fans who adopt the style and come up with a clever label for their new 'do for the chance to score two tickets to the Super Bowl LVII.

"It's really just a way for fans that have their own personal take on my haircut as a way for them to show their own swag and own personality," Miller says. "It's super cool for Doritos and the fans to go along with it." He adds, "It's just a great fit."

