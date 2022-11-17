Virginia Shooting Victim Mike Hollins Doesn't Know 3 of His Teammates Died, His Mother Says

Hollins, a University of Virginia football player and a victim of a shooting last weekend, remains in the hospital

By
Jason Hahn
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.09 PM
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 17, 2022 02:48 PM
Virginia running back Mike Hollins takes a break during NCAA college football practice, in Charlottesville, Va.
Photo: Steve Helber/AP/Shutterstock

Mike Hollins, one of the victims of the shooting at the University of Virginia last weekend, remains unaware of the deaths of three of his football teammates as he recovers in a hospital, his mother says.

Hollins, a running back at UVA, is still recovering after he was shot in the back on Sunday night following a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C.

Three players — Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry — died in the incident, which occurred as they were leaving a school bus. Hollins and one other student suffered injuries.

In an interview with CBS News, his mother, Brenda Hollins, said that her son cannot talk, and is using a pen and paper to communicate while in the hospital.

"He can't talk, but he has written D'Sean's name," she told CBS News of Mike's condition after the shooting. "He has written Devin's name. And then I believe it was an L — I don't know what he was writing at the bottom, but he was taking the marker and beating on it because he wants to know."

D'Sean Perry; Lavel Davis Jr.; Devin Chandler
D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler. Virginia Sports (3)

Brenda added that she is not ready to tell her son of the deaths of his friends.

She told CBS News that she heard Mike escaped the bus after the shooting began, but went back inside to help when he was shot in the back.

"That's my baby. I could absolutely see him doing that," she added. "When he loves you, he loves you. He works hard and he sets his goals high. He strives. He is a fighter."

A suspect in the shooting, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was taken into custody Monday morning after leaving the scene of the shooting. He faces three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony.

RELATED VIDEO: Adam Zimmer, Bengals Assistant Coach and Son of NFL Coach Mike Zimmer, Dead at 38

University of Virginia Police Chief Timothy Longo said this week that Jones had a prior incident involving a weapon in February 2021 but allegedly had not reported the incident to the university as required.

According to the Charlottesville Daily Progress, Jones is from Petersburg, Virginia, and had been on the UVA football roster in 2018, but did not play.

Related Articles
D'Sean Perry; Lavel Davis Jr.; Devin Chandler
U. Virginia Student Allegedly Killed 3 Members of Football Team When They Returned on Bus From School Trip
Virginia Cavaliers cheerleaders celebrate a touchdown in the second half during a game against the Florida State Seminoles at Scott Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
University of Virginia Football Cancels Final Home Game Following the Shooting Deaths of Three Players
D'Sean Perry; Lavel Davis Jr.; Devin Chandler
An Artist, a Shakespeare Buff and an 'Infectious Personality': Here Are the U. Virginia Shooting Victims
D'Sean Perry; Lavel Davis Jr.; Devin Chandler
'They Succeeded Both on and Off the Field': UVA Football Players Remembered with Online Fundraisers
D'Sean Perry;
UVA Shooting Victim D'Sean Perry Was 'Kind, Thoughtful and Caring,' High School Coach Says
Adrian Dingle Dead
Former NFL Defensive End and Clemson University Athlete Adrian Dingle Dead at 45
Mandatory Credit: Photo by AP/Shutterstock (9627005a) This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects the Minnesota Vikings active roster as of Monday, June 12, 2017. (AP Photo) Minnesota Vikings NFL football team 2017 roster - 4 May 2017
Adam Zimmer, Bengals Assistant Coach and Son of NFL Coach Mike Zimmer, Dead at 38
Brian Robinson #8 of the Washington Commanders participates in a drill during training camp at INOVA Sports Performance Center on August 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia.
17-Year-Old Arrested in the Shooting of Washington Commanders Player Brian Robinson Jr.
Vow Renewal photographs of Kristy and Andrew Mackenzie including immediate family members Where was the image taken – Avon Beach, Outer Banks of NC When was the image taken – August 29th, 2022 Who took the photograph – Rachel Saddlemire, Lead Photographer of Artography by R&D Full credit line – Rachel & Diana Saddlemire, Artography by R&D
Husband Thinks It's 1993 as He Awakes from Accident. Then He Recovers — and Proposes to Wife Again
October 24, 2022, St. Louis, MO, USA: High School students were evacuated to the Schunks parking lot from the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School after a reported shooting at the school in in south St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (Credit Image: © David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via ZUMA Press Wire)
At Least 3 Dead, Including Suspect, After Shooting at Missouri High School
Peyton Manning hugging wife Ashley after winning game vs New England Patriots at RCA Dome. Indianapolis, IN 1/21/2006
Who Is Peyton Manning's Wife? All About Ashley Manning
Brian Robinson #8 of the Washington Commanders warms up before the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens
Washington Commanders Rookie Brian Robinson Hospitalized After Being Shot Multiple Times in D.C.
Tua Tagovailoa is tended to by medical personnel on Sept. 29, 2022
Tua Tagovailoa Shouldn't Play the Rest of the Season After 2 Head Injuries, Concussion Expert Says
Mike Hickmon
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
Michael Hickmon
Beloved Youth Football Coach Allegedly Killed by Brother of NFL Star Was Shot During Argument Over Score
COLUMBIA, SC - SEPTEMBER 29: Phil Petty of the South Carolina Gamecocks runs with the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Columbia, South Carolina on September 29, 2001. (Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Former University of South Carolina QB Phil Petty Dead at 43