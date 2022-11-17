Virginia Shooting Victim Mike Hollins Doesn't Know 3 of His Teammates Died, His Mother Says

Mike Hollins, one of the victims of the shooting at the University of Virginia last weekend, remains unaware of the deaths of three of his football teammates as he recovers in a hospital, his mother says.

Hollins, a running back at UVA, is still recovering after he was shot in the back on Sunday night following a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C.

Three players — Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry — died in the incident, which occurred as they were leaving a school bus. Hollins and one other student suffered injuries.

In an interview with CBS News, his mother, Brenda Hollins, said that her son cannot talk, and is using a pen and paper to communicate while in the hospital.

"He can't talk, but he has written D'Sean's name," she told CBS News of Mike's condition after the shooting. "He has written Devin's name. And then I believe it was an L — I don't know what he was writing at the bottom, but he was taking the marker and beating on it because he wants to know."

D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler. Virginia Sports (3)

Brenda added that she is not ready to tell her son of the deaths of his friends.

She told CBS News that she heard Mike escaped the bus after the shooting began, but went back inside to help when he was shot in the back.

"That's my baby. I could absolutely see him doing that," she added. "When he loves you, he loves you. He works hard and he sets his goals high. He strives. He is a fighter."

A suspect in the shooting, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was taken into custody Monday morning after leaving the scene of the shooting. He faces three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony.

University of Virginia Police Chief Timothy Longo said this week that Jones had a prior incident involving a weapon in February 2021 but allegedly had not reported the incident to the university as required.

According to the Charlottesville Daily Progress, Jones is from Petersburg, Virginia, and had been on the UVA football roster in 2018, but did not play.