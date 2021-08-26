Vinny Curry to Miss NFL Season Due to Complications from Rare Blood Disorder

New York Jets defensive end Vinny Curry announced he will miss the entire NFL season following complications triggered by the removal of his spleen

The football player, 33, announced the news on Wednesday in a statement, revealing he has been put on blood thinners following complications triggered by the removal of his spleen.

Jets doctors diagnosed him with the unspecified disorder in July.

"The diagnoses required the removal of my spleen and projected me to return to the field in the middle of September," he posted on Instagram. "During my recovery, blood clots formed and forced me to go on blood thinners preventing me from having physical contact for the next three to six months."

Curry — a starter on the Philadelphia Eagles' 2017 Super Bowl championship team — expressed his disappointment with outcome, but also thanked doctors for identifying his condition in time.

"They informed me that I am expected to make a full recovery and return to the field next season," he continued. "I am so grateful to all those who have reached out to me on the phone, through social media, and in person. I can promise them all that I will be back stronger than ever."

He also added in the caption, "🙏🏾 Please Keep me and my family in prayer… #GodGotMe #Faith."

Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty

Curry was signed to a one-year contract with the Jets in March, according to the New York Post. He was moved to the team's reserve list on Tuesday, making him ineligible for the season.

"We're blessed that we actually were able to find some things that were going unnoticed," head coach Robert Saleh said in a press conference that same day.